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Shia LaBeouf with a mustache against a red curtain, and FKA twigs in a corset dress at an event with a purple backdrop.
Pop Culture

Shia LaBeouf Accuses FKA Twigs of Violating Their Settlement Deal With ‘Inflammatory’ Accusation

In a new court filing, the actor claims that his 2025 settlement agreement with Twigs is being violated by her comments in public court filings.

Alex Ocho10 days ago
FKA twigs at the 68th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 08: Shia LaBeouf attends the UK Premiere of "Salvable" at The Curzon Soho on July 08, 2025 in London, England.
Pop Culture

FKA Twigs Sues Shia LaBeouf Over ‘Illegal’ NDA in Sexual Battery Settlement

The Grammy-winner alleges that LaBeouf tried to silence her with the agreement terms.

Jaelani Turner-Williams115 days ago
Tokischa
Music

Tokischa On Why She Shaved Her Head: 'I'm Closing a Huge Chapter'

The Dominican artist trimmed her hair during her opening set for FKA Twigs' NYC show.

tara mahadevan116 days ago
Tokischa
Music

Tokischa Shares New Song “Surfboard” Produced by Skrillex

The Dominican artist is gearing up for the release of her debut album, 'Amor & Droga.'

tara mahadevan120 days ago
FKA Twigs with red braided hair and a sheer outfit poses at the 2026 Grammy Awards red carpet.
Music

FKA Twigs Explains Why She Doesn’t Do TikTok Dances: ‘I’m Almost 40'

The 'Eusexua' singer explains her approach to movement and why she chooses not to participate in viral dance trends.

Alex Ocho142 days ago
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Kendrick Lamar in a tuxedo holds up a Grammy award on stage, speaking into a microphone.
Music

2026 Grammys Winners Announced: Kendrick Lamar, Clipse, Bad Bunny, and More

Trevor Noah returns as host, marking his last time in the position.

Trace William Cowen167 days ago
Kehlani in a black lace dress, Moneybagg Yo in a leather jacket, and Pinkpantheress in a colorful gown, posing at an event.
Music

Kehlani, Moneybagg Yo, Tyla, Pinkpantheress and More Hit Grammys Red Carpet

Music's biggest night is bringing out your favorite artists to the red carpet.

Alex Ocho167 days ago
FKA Twigs Turns NYC Classroom into Interpretive Dance Studio
Pop Culture

FKA Twigs Turns NYC Classroom Into an Interpretive Dance Studio on ‘Celebrity Substitute’

'Celebrity Substitute' welcomes FKA Twigs as she introduces interpretive dance to a NYC classroom.

Bernadette Giacomazzo184 days ago
FKA Twigs Says She Wishes She Had A Friend Like North West Growing Up
Pop Culture

FKA Twigs Says North West Became the ‘Tenacious, Confident Friend’ She Never Had

'I feel like she’s seen so much and she’s so mature in a lot of ways, especially emotionally,' she said.

Bernadette Giacomazzo232 days ago
A person with tattoos and glasses, wearing a black beret, sits at a table with seafood, surrounded by greenery and a waterfront view.
Music

10 Takeaways From Yeat's 2025 Complex Cover Story

The 25-year-old rapper opens up about getting in shape, his creative evolution, and what’s in store for his next album ‘ADL.’

Brendan Frederick269 days ago
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Shia LaBeouf and FKA Twigs
Pop Culture

Shia LaBeouf and FKA twigs Settle Abuse Lawsuit: 'We Wish Each Other Peace'

The singer filed her explosive lawsuit in December 2020, accusing LaBeouf of physical, emotional, and mental abuse.

tara mahadevan361 days ago
FKA Twigs performs at Magazine London during the Eusexua Tour on March 21, 2025 in London, England/ Kim Kardashian (R) and North West attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on April 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

FKA Twigs on Collaborating With 'Confident' North West and Admiring Her Point of View

FKA Twigs featured 11-year-old West on 'Eusexua' track "Childlike Things."

Jaelani Turner-Williams483 days ago
FKA Twigs, ASAP Rocky, and ASAP Yams
Music

FKA twigs Says She Once Lived With ASAP Rocky and ASAP Yams: 'We Had an Apartment Together'

The singer-songwriter recalled always making sure the duo was fed after their studio sessions: "They would never be able to cook for themselves."

Joshua Espinoza492 days ago
FKA Twigs 'EUSEXUA'
Music

FKA twigs Drops Long-Awaited 'EUSEXUA' Album f/ North West

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's oldest daughter is credited on the track "Childlike Things."

Joshua Espinoza541 days ago
A person in a blue jacket and bandana sits with arms crossed in a booth, next to a drink and an empty tray with a checkered paper.
Style

10 Releases Worth Buying This Week: MPT x Lil Yachty, FKA Twigs x On

2025 kicks off with a myriad of exciting new releases and collaborations worth your shopping money.

YJ Lee554 days ago
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Nicolas Cage in a light suit and FKA twigs in an avant-garde outfit with bejeweled headpiece
Pop Culture

Nicolas Cage and FKA Twigs to Star in Horror Movie Depicting Jesus’ Childhood

'The Carpenter's Son' is scheduled to film this summer.

Alex Ocho803 days ago
Music

FKA Twigs Says 'Being Abused Changes the Whole of Your Nervous System' Five Years After Shia LaBeouf Breakup

The singer, actress and model, who stars in upcoming superhero film 'The Crow,' told 'British Vogue' about her traumatic split from actor Shia LeBeouf.

Jaelani Turner-Williams856 days ago
Pop Culture

Fans Can't Stop Comparing Bill Skarsgård's ‘The Crow’ Remake Look to Jared Leto’s ‘Joker’

Director Rupert Sanders said he got inspiration from modern stars "like Post Malone and Lil Peep."

Alex Ocho871 days ago

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