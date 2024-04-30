Watch the North-West Directed Music Video for Ye and Ty Dolla Sign's "Talking"

North West continues to do it all. She's an accomplished basketball player, TikTok influencer, artist and now music video director for none other than her father, Kanye West.

The 11-year-old directed and wrote the treatment of the new music video for Vultures single "Talking," which debuted on Tuesday afternoon (Apr. 30). In scenes from the video, North's surrounded by her friend crew and in close shots where she repeats "You don't want no problems" and her classic line "It's your bestie, Miss-Miss Westie."

The second half of the video shows Ty singing solo in a gray room, cut with views of Kanye standing on a mountain beneath an eerie sky. "Talking" was an instant fan favorite during a Vultures listening event in Miami last December, where West took the stage beside the likes of Lil Durk, Freddie Gibbs, Offset, Kodak Black and others.

"Talking" marks West's latest creative effort while she's preparing for the release of her debut album, Elementary School Dropout, titled after her father's 2004 breakout, The College Dropout.

When interviewed by 13-year-old independent journalist Jazlyn "Jazzy" Guerra from Jazzy's World TV at Rolling Loud in March, West played coy about her father possibly appearing on the LP. "Maybe," she told Guerra. "We don't know yet!"