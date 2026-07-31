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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Peter Rosenberg Jumps on Netflix Documentary TikTok Trend to Joke About Ebro On-Air Argument
The "Surviving Ebro" spoof comes after Ebro told Rosenberg he "doesn't have money to invest" during a heated podcast exchange that led to insults.
Alex Ocho25 days ago
Pop Culture
Ebro and Peter Rosenberg Get Into Heated Podcast Fight Over Investments
"You don't have money to invest," Ebro repeated during Tuesday's livestream of his "Ebro, Laura, Rosenberg Show" podcast.
Alex Ocho25 days ago