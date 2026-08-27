Style

Cardi B Credits Raven-Symoné as Her Childhood Style Inspiration

The rapper has opened up about how the 'That's So Raven' star inspired her pre-fame wardrobe.

(L-R) Cardi B and Raven-Symoné.
Prince Williams/WireImage | Presley Ann/Getty Images for Alliance for Women in Media Foundation

Key Takeaways

  • Cardi B credits Raven-Symoné's bold, colorful style with inspiring her to dress differently while growing up in the Bronx.
  • While her peers favored Jordans and jeans, the rapper says Raven's vibrant wardrobe pushed her toward bold colors.
  • She now treats dressing as a challenge, aiming to style designers' clothes so well that her looks make them proud.

Cardi B has taken a moment to go back through her fashion timeline, leading to her showing some love to Raven-Symoné.

In her September 2026 cover interview with Vogue Arabia, the rapper credited the actor's bold, vibrant wardrobe as the spark that set her apart from peers growing up in the Bronx.

"I always had a passion for fashion and ever since I was a younger girl, I loved the style of Raven-Symoné," Cardi said. "I knew that I had to dress differently. Everyone around me was wearing Jordans and jeans and I just wanted to dress in bold colors like Raven."

"I take dressing up as a challenge," she said elsewhere in the interview. "I don't want to just wear the clothes, I want them to be like, 'Wow, she put this together so well.' I want to make them proud."

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