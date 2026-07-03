Michael B Jordan

Michael B. Jordan is an American actor and producer celebrated for his compelling roles in *Fruitvale Station*, the *Creed* series, and *Black Panther*. He stands out for bringing depth to characters that navigate complex social realities, blending mainstream appeal with meaningful storytelling. Through his production company Outlier Society, Jordan champions projects that spotlight Black creators and stories often overlooked by Hollywood, shaping a more diverse cinematic landscape. His relevance traces back to his deliberate role choices that confront stereotypes about race and masculinity, resonating deeply with audiences seeking authentic representation. Fans return to his work because it combines emotional intensity with cultural commentary, positioning Jordan as a transformative figure influencing both film narratives and industry practices.

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Latest Stories

Here's Your First Look at the Muhammad Ali Series Directed by Michael B. Jordan
Pop Culture

See Jaalen Best Become Muhammad Ali in Prime Video’s 'The Greatest' Teaser

Prime Video’s The Greatest traces Ali’s rise from Cassius Clay, with Jaalen Best starring and Michael B. Jordan executive producing.

Bernadette Giacomazzo12 days ago
'RHOA' Star Drew Sidora Says She'd Be Open to Giving Michael B. Jordan Another Chance
Pop Culture

'RHOA' Star Drew Sidora Reveals She'd 'Circle the Block' for Ex Michael B. Jordan

As her divorce plays out on RHOA, Drew reflects on dating Michael B. Jordan and reveals why she'd still take his call today.

Bernadette Giacomazzo43 days ago
Halle Berry, Denzel Washington, Michael B Jordan
Pop Culture

Halle Berry Confused Over AI Photo of Her, Denzel Washington, and Michael B. Jordan Flashing Money

The actress had a very simple response to the deepfake.

tara mahadevan100 days ago
Michael B. Jordan, winner of the Best Actor Award for 'Sinners,' poses in the press room at the 98th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.
Pop Culture

'Swapped' Trailer Released for Michael B. Jordan’s First Post-Oscar Film

Jordan’s young niece and nephew appear in the trailer’s intro.

Holly Riordan106 days ago
Michael B. Jordan's Encino, CA Mansion is Up for Sale
Pop Culture

Michael B. Jordan Slashes Encino Mansion Asking Price by $2M

He upgraded the modern farmhouse with a theater, gym, and luxe spa — now Michael B. Jordan is willing to take a loss to get this Encino mansion sold.

Bernadette Giacomazzo113 days ago
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Judge Joe Brown Slams Michael B. Jordan's Oscar Win
Pop Culture

Judge Joe Brown Questions Michael B. Jordan’s Oscar Win: ‘What Difference Does That Make?’

The ex-TV judge criticizes the Oscars and questions the ‘Sinners’ actor’s win, calling Hollywood awards ‘politics’ and a distraction from real-life issues.

Bernadette Giacomazzo117 days ago
Michael B. Jordan
Pop Culture

Michael B. Jordan Reveals ‘Princess Mononoke’ Is His Favorite Movie Ever

He's an avid anime fan who loves 'Naruto' too.

Trey Alston123 days ago
Soap Icon Susan Lucci Praises Michael B. Jordan Oscar Win in Gushing Post
Pop Culture

Susan Lucci Celebrates Michael B. Jordan’s First Oscar With ‘All My Children’ Throwback

From 'All My Children' to the Oscars, Susan Lucci shares a throwback message about watching Michael B. Jordan become a Hollywood leading man.

Bernadette Giacomazzo123 days ago
Michael B. Jordan attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

From ‘The Sopranos’ to the Oscars, Michael B. Jordan Has Been Putting in Work for Decades

His first-ever credited appearance was in an episode of 'The Sopranos' in 1999.

Joe Price123 days ago
Ryan Coogler
Style

Ryan Coogler Wears Rare Cartier Tank à Guichets Among Standout Watches at the Oscars

Our favorite celebrities wore show-stopping timepieces at the 2026 Academy Awards.

tara mahadevan124 days ago
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Jamie Foxx in a red jacket, Will Smith in a black coat, and Michael B. Jordan holding an award in a suit.
Pop Culture

Jamie Foxx and Will Smith Congratulate Michael B. Jordan for His Oscar Win: 'An Amazing Actor'

In his acceptance speech for Best Actor at the Oscars, Jordan gave shout outs to Foxx and Smith.

Joe Price124 days ago
Ryan Coogler in a light gray outfit is speaking into a microphone while seated on a couch. Another person in green is smiling beside them.
Pop Culture

'Sinners' Takes Home Multiple Oscars After Record-Setting 16 Nominations

Coogler and company stepped into Sunday's ceremony with a record-setting 16 total nominations.

Trace William Cowen124 days ago
Michael B. Jordan in a black suit smiles while holding an award on stage, speaking into a microphone.
Pop Culture

Michael B. Jordan Bags First-Ever Oscar for His Performance in Ryan Coogler's 'Sinners'

Michael B. Jordan is now an Oscar winner thanks to his dual roles in Ryan Coogler's 'Sinners.'

Trace William Cowen124 days ago
Viola Davis is Rooting for Michael B. Jordan: 'Gives Me Goose Bumps'
Pop Culture

Why Viola Davis Says Michael B. Jordan Is ‘Shining Like New Money’

From EGOT icon to rising director, Viola breaks down Michael B. Jordan’s next chapter in Hollywood and why his leadership hits different.

Bernadette Giacomazzo128 days ago
'Robocop' Star Dr. Peter Weller Praises 'Sinners' as 'A Celebration of Black Culture'
Pop Culture

'RoboCop' Star Peter Weller Calls 'Sinners' a 'Celebration of Black Culture'

The actor pointed to the film’s Jim Crow–era setting and blues influences while breaking down the moment that 'seared' him.

Bernadette Giacomazzo132 days ago
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