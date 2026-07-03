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Michael B. Jordan took time out of his Oscar win celebration to show love to his favorite anime film. What other celebrities join him as anime aficionados?Khal
From Ryan Coogler's Cartier to Zendaya's diamond Rolex, these are some of the best watches on cinema's biggest night.Mike DeStefano
Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan have collaborated on five films, a working relationship that led to winning their first Oscars for ‘Sinners’ and box office dominationKhal
From resurrecting the 'Rocky' franchise to bringing Marvel's Black Panther to life, Coogler has done a lot in his career so far. What's his best film?Khal