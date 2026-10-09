50 Cent Dismisses Jay-Z Album Anniversary Hype: 'Why Is It a Big Deal Now?'

50 Cent has shared that he thinks Jay-Z's recent album anniversary celebrations were all about "great marketing" and nothing else.

Sitting down with his Street Fighter co-star Andrew Schulz for an Interview Magazine chat published on Friday (October 9), Fif got onto the subject of power and influence, which led him to take a swipe at Hov, starting with his famous "Basquiat haircut."

"That’s how we see the person's personality after they settle in. After they’ve been there for a while, you see who they actually are," he said. "And if not, we see the gimmicks. We see things like the Basquiat hair. When that comes, you go, 'No, it was intentionally grown out for a Tiffany ad.'"

50, unprompted, then went on to talk about how he believes strong relationships with tour companies allows for opportunities that might not necessarily be there for other artists. Seemingly taking another swipe at Jay, he mentioned the rapper's wife, Beyoncé, before referencing The Home & Home Tour Hov did with Eminem in 2010.

"If you have a strong enough relationship with the tour companies, they’ll do a touring deal with you because they’re securing the tour deal with Beyoncé," he said. "When they have to do things to broaden your audience, they may do New York and Detroit. He’s done this before. He’s done the stadium in New York. Him and Em[inem], they matched him up with the biggest rapper in the world like they’re the same."