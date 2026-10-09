'Bin 23' Air Jordan 4: Everything You Need to Know

Jordan Brand’s premium “Bin 23” series of Air Jordan releases will continue with a new Air Jordan 4 colorway dropping before year’s end. The “Bin 23” range was introduced in 2010 and was a luxury-focused Air Jordan line, reimagining Michael Jordan’s popular signature models using high-end materials. The line was also said to be inspired by MJ’s affinity for fine cigars and expensive wines, which is also expressed through the various “Bin 23” colorways.

The last release from the original run of the series launched in 2011, but earlier this year it was revitalized at NBA All-Star Weekend in February with a new Air Jordan 6 release. Now, Jordan Brand is preparing to drop the “Bin 23” Air Jordan 4 in late December. Ahead of the release, here’s everything you need to know about the “Bin 23” Air Jordan 4. Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026

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What is the ‘Bin 23’ Air Jordan 4 inspired by?

The Air Jordan 4 “Bin 23” is inspired by Western films, which Jordan Brand says is Michael Jordan’s favorite movie genre. The sneaker features a cowboy-esque design and is equipped with a premium brown leather and suede upper. Additional details include bolo tie-style shoelaces, pony hair mudguards, embossed tongue, and a wax stamp on the heel.

What’s included with the ‘Bin 23’ Air Jordan 4?

Also included with the “Bin 23” Air Jordan 4 is a belt buckle-themed hang tag, wooden shoe trees, and special packaging.

What’s the release date for the ‘Bin 23’ Air Jordan 4?

The “Bin 23” Air Jordan 4 releases on Dec. 26, 2026.

Where is the ‘Bin 23’ Air Jordan 4 releasing?

The “Bin 23” Air Jordan 4 is expected to be available via SNKRS and at select retailers.

How much does the ‘Bin 23’ Air Jordan 4 cost?

While unconfirmed, the “Bin 23” Air Jordan 4 is expected to retail for more than the general $215 price tag featured on standard Jordan 4 releases. The most recent “Bin 23” release, the Air Jordan 8, retailed for $355.