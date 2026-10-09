'Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album' Tracks From Cardi B, Fuerza Regida Released: Listen Here

Believe it or not, Rockstar Games is now just over a month away from handing over Grand Theft Auto VI to the world, with its merciful release set to be accompanied by the rollout of an official soundtrack.
But first, Rockstar and Atlantic Records have given fans two new tracks from the album. Cardi B’s “Don’t Chart” and Fuerza Regida’s “Suzuki” are both out now.
“Run it up!” Cardi told fans when on Instagram alerting them to the arrival of her Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album cut.
Fuerza Regida, currently on the road with the second leg of their This Is Our Dream tour, also celebrated with an IG post.
Hear both new songs below. The Cardi and Fuerza Regida drops come after Travis Scott, Yung Lean, Morgan Wallen, and more released GTA VI tracks of their own in September. Both the game and the full soundtrack are out Nov. 19.
In recent days, Rockstar has also announced details for its in-game radio stations, which will feature Bad Bunny among its celebrity hosts, plus a fiction-meets-reality marketing push in which the Heat will trade Miami for Vice City during a game against the Milwaukee Bucks.