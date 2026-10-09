'Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album' Tracks From Cardi B, Fuerza Regida Released: Listen Here

Believe it or not, Rockstar Games is now just over a month away from handing over Grand Theft Auto VI to the world, with its merciful release set to be accompanied by the rollout of an official soundtrack.

But first, Rockstar and Atlantic Records have given fans two new tracks from the album. Cardi B’s “Don’t Chart” and Fuerza Regida’s “Suzuki” are both out now.

“Run it up!” Cardi told fans when on Instagram alerting them to the arrival of her Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album cut.