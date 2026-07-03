Street Fighter

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Here's Your First Look at the 'Street Fighter' Trailer
Pop Culture

'Street Fighter' Trailer First Look: Ryu, Ken, Chun-Li, and a WWE-Packed Cast

Paramount drops a throwback brawler set in 1993, uniting Ryu, Ken, and Chun-Li with Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Jason Momoa, 50 Cent, and more in one wild card.

Bernadette Giacomazzo92 days ago
Image
Pop Culture

Capcom Addresses Backlash Over ‘Street Fighter 6’ Storyline Fans Are Calling ‘Incest’

‘We apologize for any confusion that recent topics regarding Alex's story may have caused,’ the director said.

Holly Riordan113 days ago
50 Cent and Eminem stand together; 50 Cent in a black and white suit, Eminem in a white hoodie and sunglasses.
Music

50 Cent Says He’s ‘Gonna Get’ Eminem to Make Music for Upcoming ‘Street Fighter’ Movie

50 Cent plays the boxer Balrog in the upcoming 'Street Fighter' movie.

Mark Elibert215 days ago
Ja Rule in a red shirt smiling with sunglasses on the left; 50 Cent in blue lighting with a serious expression on the right.
Music

Ja Rule Mocks 50 Cent’s 'Street Fighter' Movie Look, Calls Him a 'Bullfrog'

The rapper reacts to 50 Cent’s Balrog transformation in the upcoming 'Street Fighter' reboot.

Mark Elibert217 days ago
NoahTheProdigy
Pop Culture

Top 'Street Fighter' Player Says His Dad Told Him to Ignore School: 'I Never Did Homework'

NoahTheProdigy told an interviewer that his dad encouraged him to go pro.

Trey Alston433 days ago
Advertisement
In this photo taken on August 12, 2017, a visitor plays the original 1980s Capcom classic Street Fighter, the precursor to the highly successful Street Fighter II sequel and later follow-ups.
Pop Culture

New 'Street Fighter' Movie Moving Forward as Legendary Strikes Rights Deal

After acquiring the film and TV rights to the iconic video game franchise 'Street Fighter,' Legendary Entertainment is now shepherding an in-development movie.

Jose Martinez1201 days ago
Nike Moment 37 Street Fighter Air Force 1 Heel
Sneakers

Nike's Forgotten 'Street Fighter' Sneaker Emerges

These Air Force 1s reference the famous EVO Moment #37, but Nike never told the story of their fighting game-inspired design. Instead, they quietly hit outlets.

Brendan Dunne1442 days ago
didnt know mike tyson street fighter ii
Pop Culture

Here's All the Major Video Game News & Upcoming Releases for February 2020

From ‘Call of Cthulhu' and 'The Sims 4' to Google Stadia Free Games, here are the latest video games & news for February 2020

Kevin Wong2359 days ago
nba 2k20
Pop Culture

Here's All the Major Video Game News & Upcoming Releases for September 2019

From upcoming video games to top rumors, announcements, and release dates, here's everything to know about games and tech for September 2019

Kevin Wong2514 days ago
Red Dead Redemption 2
Pop Culture

Here's All the Major Video Game News & Upcoming Releases for July 2019

From the latest video game news to top rumors, announcements & release dates, here's everything you need to know about games and new tech this July.

Kevin Wong2573 days ago
Advertisement
Lara Croft and Ezio
Life

Gamers Reminisce about Their First Crushes with #1stVideoGameCrush Hashtag

Comic book writer Gail Simone launched a viral hashtag earlier this week with #1stCartoonCrush.

Joe Price2613 days ago
Sega
Life

Sega Announces More Games for Genesis Mini Including 'Street Fighter II' and 'Golden Axe'

Back in March, Sega announced that they have their own retro console on the way.

Joe Price2619 days ago
Mario
Pop Culture

YouTuber Elz The Witch Lists Her Top 5 Video Game Heroines For International Women's Day

Focusing on the heroines that made her love these games so much in the first place.

James Keith2688 days ago
Lupe Fiasco
Music

Lupe Fiasco Says He Will No Longer Consume 'Excessively Violent' Content

Lupe promised to avoid violent music, TV shows, and video games beginning in 2019; however, the Chicago rapper says he is willing to make exceptions for 'Devil May Cry,' 'Death Stranding,' and, of course, 'Street Fighter.’

Joshua Espinoza2886 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App