The Air Jordan “Space Jam” 30th anniversary collection is one of Jordan Brand’s most anticipated releases this holiday season, and Foot Locker will be one of the retailers carrying the range.

As unveiled by Michael Jordan’s namesake brand yesterday, the upcoming “Space Jam”-themed sneakers include multiple versions of the Air Jordan 1, an Air Jordan 3, and three iterations of the beloved Air Jordan 11, including the return of the black and blue pair worn by MJ in the 1996 film.