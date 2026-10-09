Sneakers

The Air Jordan 'Space Jam' Collection Is Dropping at Foot Locker

The 'Space Jam' range is being sold at Foot Locker starting in November.

Air Jordan 'Space Jam' collection
The Air Jordan 'Space Jam' collection will be available at Foot Locker. Via Jordan Brand

The Air Jordan “Space Jam” 30th anniversary collection is one of Jordan Brand’s most anticipated releases this holiday season, and Foot Locker will be one of the retailers carrying the range.

As unveiled by Michael Jordan’s namesake brand yesterday, the upcoming “Space Jam”-themed sneakers include multiple versions of the Air Jordan 1, an Air Jordan 3, and three iterations of the beloved Air Jordan 11, including the return of the black and blue pair worn by MJ in the 1996 film.

Aside from the sneakers, the “Space Jam” Jordan Brand collection also features various apparel pieces, each inspired by different Looney Tunes characters and moments from Space Jam.

Jordan Brand’s upcoming “Space Jam” collection releases starting on Nov. 5 at Footlocker.com and at Foot Locker stores. For a full breakdown of every Air Jordan release from the range, click here.

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