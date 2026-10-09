Fresh off the return of the “Space Jam” Air Jordan 9 in September, Jordan Brand has now unveiled its full sneaker and apparel collection honoring the 30th anniversary of the iconic Space Jam film.

Aside from the actual product, Jordan Brand is celebrating the milestone with its new “Greatness Is Never Out of Reach” campaign starring brand athletes Azzi Fudd and Aaron Judge, along with Rema and Teyana Taylor. The brand is also dropping its six-part Space Jam: Beyond the Jam mini-documentary series on YouTube, which features new perspectives from Michael Jordan himself and others who helped create the Space Jam film 30 years ago.

“Space Jam has always connected basketball, entertainment, and culture in a way that transcends any one generation,” Sarah Mensah, the president of Jordan Brand, said. “30 years later, its influence remains unmistakable, from the Air Jordan 11’s place in sneaker history to the film’s enduring message that greatness begins by believing more is possible. With this new collection, we honor the details longtime fans remember while reimagining that spirit for today’s generation, giving them something distinctly their own and inviting them to stretch beyond perceived limits.”

Ahead of the Space Jam x Jordan Brand collection’s release this holiday season, and in addition to the previously released Air Jordan 9, here’s a rundown of every “Space Jam” Air Jordan releasing in 2026.

Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026