Fresh off the return of the “Space Jam” Air Jordan 9 in September, Jordan Brand has now unveiled its full sneaker and apparel collection honoring the 30th anniversary of the iconic Space Jam film.
Aside from the actual product, Jordan Brand is celebrating the milestone with its new “Greatness Is Never Out of Reach” campaign starring brand athletes Azzi Fudd and Aaron Judge, along with Rema and Teyana Taylor. The brand is also dropping its six-part Space Jam: Beyond the Jam mini-documentary series on YouTube, which features new perspectives from Michael Jordan himself and others who helped create the Space Jam film 30 years ago.
“Space Jam has always connected basketball, entertainment, and culture in a way that transcends any one generation,” Sarah Mensah, the president of Jordan Brand, said. “30 years later, its influence remains unmistakable, from the Air Jordan 11’s place in sneaker history to the film’s enduring message that greatness begins by believing more is possible. With this new collection, we honor the details longtime fans remember while reimagining that spirit for today’s generation, giving them something distinctly their own and inviting them to stretch beyond perceived limits.”
Ahead of the Space Jam x Jordan Brand collection’s release this holiday season, and in addition to the previously released Air Jordan 9, here’s a rundown of every “Space Jam” Air Jordan releasing in 2026.
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Air Jordan 11 ‘Space Jam’
Release Date: Saturday, Dec. 12
Price: $255
Style Code: CT8012-900
What You Need to Know: Jordan Brand says the 2026 version of the iconic “Space Jam” Air Jordan 11 is nearly identical to the pair MJ wore in the 1996 film. This includes the predominantly black color scheme on the uppers and paired with royal blue Jumpman branding by the collar and tongue.
Air Jordan 11 Women’s ‘Magic Ball’
Release Date: Saturday, Nov. 11
Price: $235
Style Code: IZ1800-200
What You Need to Know: One of the new Air Jordan 11 colorways in this collection is the “Magic Ball” makeup, which pays homage to the Monstars, who use a magical basketball to steal NBA players’ talents in the movie.
Air Jordan 11 ‘Green Screen’
Release Date: Monday, Nov. 16
Price: $255
Style Code: IQ5700-900
What You Need to Know: Jordan Brand is pulling back the curtains for the “Green Screen” Air Jordan 11. As the name suggests, the all-green colorway pays homage to the green screens used in the production of the Space Jam film 30 years ago.
Air Jordan 11 Baseball Cleat ‘Space Jam’
Release Date: Saturday, Dec. 12
Price: $255
Style Code: CT8012-900
What You Need to Know: Jordan Brand has created a special “Space Jam” Air Jordan 11 cleat specifically for baseball. The entirety of the upper is equipped with a galaxy-themed synthetic leather upper and has a cleated outsole for the diamond.
Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Magic Ball’
Release Date: Thursday, Nov. 5
Price: $130
Style Code: IX6375-001
What You Need to Know: The Air Jordan 1 Low is joining the collection with its own “Magic Ball”-inspired colorway. The upper dons a gradient-esque color scheme and has a Bugs Bunny logo on the tongue.
Air Jordan 3 ‘Lola Bunny’
Release Date: Thursday, Nov. 5
Price: $160
Style Code: IZ1694-600
What You Need to Know: Lola Bunny is getting her own Air Jordan 3 colorway as part of this Space Jam 30th anniversary collection. The entire sneaker is inspired by Lola’s basketball outfit and even features a graphic of her on the tongue.
Air Jordan 1 Low Golf ‘Space Jam’
Release Date: Thursday, Nov. 5
Price: $N/A
Style Code: N/A
What You Need to Know: A golf version of the Air Jordan 1 is included in the “Space Jam 30th Anniversary” collection. The sneaker features a simple black leather construction on the upper and is paired with iridescent blue overlays throughout.