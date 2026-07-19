50 Cent Suggests He Could Sell Out Yankee Stadium Like Jay-Z: 'Google Me'

50 Cent has a response locked and loaded for J-Hood after the former LOX affiliate questioned if the rapper could sell out Yankee Stadium three nights in a row just like Jay-Z. The debate started when J-Hood posted a reel on July 15, questioning whether 50 Cent had the pull to sell out Yankee Stadium like Hov. Fif quickly clapped back with a flex, telling Hood (and anyone else doubting him) to simply look at his last trek.

"LOL MY LAST TOUR 103 shows 3rd highest grossing run for hip hop, Google me I'm 50cent,” he wrote in J-Hood’s comments. Soon after, J-Hood responded, clarifying his question. “I hear you champ im talking about 3 nights in NY tho not overseas,” Hood responded.

"I know how big of an impact Get Rich or Die Trying had internationally, but I just don't know if the whole New York is pulling up for three 50 Cent shows man,” Hood said in the video. “And I could be totally wrong, but like I said, that's my personal opinion."

The critique lands with extra context given the history between the two men: Hood was signed to The LOX’s D-Block Records briefly, and labelhead Jadakiss was in a short-lived feud with 50 Cent.