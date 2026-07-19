50 Cent Suggests He Could Sell Out Yankee Stadium Like Jay-Z: 'Google Me'

50 Cent has a response locked and loaded for J-Hood after the former LOX affiliate questioned if the rapper could sell out Yankee Stadium three nights in a row just like Jay-Z.
The debate started when J-Hood posted a reel on July 15, questioning whether 50 Cent had the pull to sell out Yankee Stadium like Hov. Fif quickly clapped back with a flex, telling Hood (and anyone else doubting him) to simply look at his last trek.
"LOL MY LAST TOUR 103 shows 3rd highest grossing run for hip hop, Google me I'm 50cent,” he wrote in J-Hood’s comments. Soon after, J-Hood responded, clarifying his question. “I hear you champ im talking about 3 nights in NY tho not overseas,” Hood responded.
"I know how big of an impact Get Rich or Die Trying had internationally, but I just don't know if the whole New York is pulling up for three 50 Cent shows man,” Hood said in the video. “And I could be totally wrong, but like I said, that's my personal opinion."
The critique lands with extra context given the history between the two men: Hood was signed to The LOX’s D-Block Records briefly, and labelhead Jadakiss was in a short-lived feud with 50 Cent.
The exchange between the two rappers was inspired by Jay-Z’s historic three sold-out nights at Yankee Stadium in early July, celebrating the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt and the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint, drawing a combined estimated crowd of between 120,000 and 145,000 fans and setting an attendance record at the venue.
As for 50 Cent's "Final Lap" tour, which ran 103 shows, it is not officially the third highest-grossing hip-hop tour. That title is instead reserved for Jay-Z and Beyonce’s On the Run II tour, which grossed over $253 million, sitting behind Drake’s It’s All a Blur Tour ($321 million) and Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s Grand National Tour ($332 million).