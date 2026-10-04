Travis Barker Runs Through His GOAT Rappers, Albums and More at ComplexCon in Los Angeles

Travis Barker has revealed his pick for the album and rappers he considered to be the greatest of all time.

Speaking to Complex at ComplexCon 2026, Barker participated in a “GOAT Talk” segment where he revealed his picks for his ultimate albums and rappers.

When it came to albums, Barker didn’t hesitate. “I’m from the West Coast. West Coast rap raised me. The Chronic by Dr. Dre,” he said.

As for his pick for best rapper, Barker had more than one selection to share. “Like, Jay (Z) is undeniable,” said Barker. You know his discography. His history. Obviously Kendrick. I love Lil Wayne.”

After revealing that aliens existing was his GOAT conspiracy theory, Barker announced that Prince’s “Purple Rain” was his pick for GOAT breakup song. “One of my favorite songs of all time, and will always be, is "Purple Rain” by Prince. Prince was one of the best artists to ever live.”