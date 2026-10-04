Music

Travis Barker Runs Through His GOAT Rappers, Albums and More at ComplexCon in Los Angeles

The blink-182 drummer and Famous Stars & Straps founder named his GOAT rap album, GOAT rapper and more.

Travis Barker
Monica Schipper / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Travis Barker named his GOAT rap album, GOAT rapper, and more in a video Complex Music posted Saturday, filmed on site at ComplexCon in Los Angeles.
  • The video arrives during ComplexCon's 10th anniversary weekend in Los Angeles, which featured Playboi Carti, Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, HXG, ApolloRed1 and F1lthy.

Travis Barker has revealed his pick for the album and rappers he considered to be the greatest of all time.

Speaking to Complex at ComplexCon 2026, Barker participated in a “GOAT Talk” segment where he revealed his picks for his ultimate albums and rappers.

When it came to albums, Barker didn’t hesitate. “I’m from the West Coast. West Coast rap raised me. The Chronic by Dr. Dre,” he said.

As for his pick for best rapper, Barker had more than one selection to share. “Like, Jay (Z) is undeniable,” said Barker. You know his discography. His history. Obviously Kendrick. I love Lil Wayne.”

After revealing that aliens existing was his GOAT conspiracy theory, Barker announced that Prince’s “Purple Rain” was his pick for GOAT breakup song. “One of my favorite songs of all time, and will always be, is "Purple Rain” by Prince. Prince was one of the best artists to ever live.”

Check out Barker’s GOAT picks below.

The video arrives mid-weekend at ComplexCon's 10th anniversary edition, which took over Los Angeles on Saturday and Sunday with Playboi Carti, Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, HXG, ApolloRed1 and F1lthy on the bill.

Famous Stars & Straps gave him a second reason to be on the floor, with a Ric Clayton x Famous x Estevan Oriol collaboration arriving at the convention.

"I love that it's in Los Angeles. I moved to LA shortly after starting Famous, so the brand really grew up here," Barker said of the setting. "ComplexCon is such a cool event, and I'm honored to be a part of it."

The Los Angeles run closes Sunday, Oct. 4, with that Ric Clayton collaboration and Opium's headlining sets still to land before the gates shut.

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