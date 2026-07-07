Prince

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Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis Say Prince Should Have a Biopic as Big as 'Michael'
Pop Culture

Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis Say Prince 'Absolutely' Deserves a Blockbuster Biopic

The hitmaking duo reveal why Prince’s untold layers, rivalries and genius deserve a blockbuster biopic on the level of Michael Jackson’s.

Bernadette Giacomazzo30 days ago
Chaka Khan Had an Epic Two-Word Response About Her Favorite Prince Memory
Pop Culture

Chaka Khan Had a Brutally Honest Two-Word Response When Asked About Prince

In a raw street interview, the funk icon turns a simple Prince question into a gut-punch reminder of loss before sharing what she misses most.

Bernadette Giacomazzo41 days ago
Lizzo Says Prince and Michael Jackson Will Never Be Topped
Pop Culture

Lizzo Says Today's Viral Stars Can't Touch Prince or Michael Jackson

On 'Drink Champs,' Lizzo explains why today's viral stars can't match Prince and Michael Jackson's once-in-a-lifetime artistry and work ethic.

Bernadette Giacomazzo45 days ago
Prince Estate Announces Posthumous Album, 'Timeless,' Featuring All New Material
Music

Prince's Estate Opens the Vault for New Posthumous Album 'Timeless'

From teenage-era recordings to one of his final performances, the 10-track set traces Prince’s evolution with vault tracks like 'Stone' and 'With This Tear.'

Bernadette Giacomazzo48 days ago
Drake energetically walks down a stage runway with purple lights and a cheering crowd.
Music

Drake Again Makes Chart History by Landing 12 Albums on Latest Billboard 200 Update

Drake is now the first living solo artist to have ever charted 12 albums on the Billboard 200 at the same time.

Trace William Cowen58 days ago
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Prince and Michael Jackson Were 'Competitive' But 'Respectful,' Says Jimmy Jam
Pop Culture

Jimmy Jam Reveals the Truth Behind Prince and Michael Jackson’s Rivalry

Inside the real Prince vs. Michael Jackson rivalry, with the hitmaker who worked with both pulling back the curtain on ego, genius, and mutual respect.

Bernadette Giacomazzo86 days ago
Prince Estate Drops New Track, 'With This Tear,' in Honor of His 10th Anniversary of Passing
Music

Prince Estate Unlocks Vault for Haunting New Song ‘With This Tear’

Recorded at Paisley Park and once gifted to Céline Dion, the original 'With This Tear' reveals a quieter, more vulnerable Prince in full control.

Bernadette Giacomazzo93 days ago
Carmen Electra at "An Unforgettable Evening" benefiting the Women's Cancer Research Fund held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on March 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. Prince "The Artist" performs at San Jose State Event Center on April 19, 1997 in San Jose, California.
Pop Culture

Carmen Electra Says Prince Was ‘Absolutely Right’ to Suggest She Change Her Name

According to Carmen Electra, Prince didn't think she looked "like a Tara."

Jaelani Turner-Williams108 days ago
The Bangles Guitarist on Prince Giving Them 'Manic Monday': 'Take My Guitar, Please!'
Music

The Bangles Guitarist on Prince Giving Them 'Manic Monday': 'Take My Guitar, Please!'

Vicki Peterson remembers the night Prince crashed a Bangles gig, the secret 'Manic Monday' demo he sent, and how it rewired their 1980s pop-rock destiny.

Bernadette Giacomazzo135 days ago
Apollonia Fires Back at Prince Estate, Says Legend Would Be 'Appalled' at Pending Lawsuit
Pop Culture

Apollonia Says Prince Would Have Been ‘Appalled’ by Estate’s Lawsuit Over Her Name

Apollonia claims Prince personally encouraged her to keep using her stage name and says he would have been appalled by the estate’s current lawsuit over trademark rights.

Bernadette Giacomazzo184 days ago
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LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 12: Jill Scott performs with DJ AG on Camden High Street on January 12, 2026 in London, England. ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 30: Chris Brown performs during his Breezy Bowl XX Tour at Truist Park on August 30, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 19: Recording artist Prince performs during the 2013 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 19, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Music

Jill Scott Changes 'King of Pop' Answer From Chris Brown to Prince: 'He Is Everything'

The R&B vocalist named Brown the "King of Pop" during an interview.

Jaelani Turner-Williams187 days ago
Prince.
Music

Prince Catalog Sees 190 Percent Jump In Streams After 'Stranger Things' Finale

"When Doves Cry" and "Purple Rain" streams more than doubled following the conclusion of the hit Netflix series.

Jaelani Turner-Williams201 days ago
(L-R) Katt Williams and Prince.
Pop Culture

Katt Williams Says Meeting Prince At 12 Gave Him 'Confidence'

The comedian said he used to date a younger cousin of the late musician.

Jaelani Turner-Williams231 days ago
'Dancing with the Stars' Honors Prince with Medley of the Legend's Greatest Hits
Music

‘Dancing with the Stars’ Celebrates Prince With Massive Tribute Episode

Songs including 'U Got The Look' and 'Kiss' got the 'Dancing with the Stars' treatment.

Bernadette Giacomazzo246 days ago
Nia Long Reveals She Turned Down Prince Back in the Day
Pop Culture

Nia Long Reveals She Turned Down Prince Back in the Day

Nia Long has had her fair share of suitors, but she recently revealed that she turned down Prince's advances back in the day.

Bernadette Giacomazzo267 days ago
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Prince's Legendary Album, 'Purple Rain,' Headed to Broadway
Music

Broadway-Bound Adaptation of 'Purple Rain' to Begin Performances in Minneapolis

The musical adaptation of 'Purple Rain' will include elements from both the groundbreaking album and the cult classic film.

Bernadette Giacomazzo284 days ago
Photo of APOLLONIA and PRINCE, Prince performing on stage - Purple Rain Tour, with Apollonia
Music

Prince’s Estate Denies Claims It’s Trying to Block Apollonia From Using Stage Name

The icon's estate has responded to a lawsuit filed by Apollonia Kotero.

Mark Elibert334 days ago

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