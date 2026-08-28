Jim Jones Fires Back at Critics Hating on His Complex Fashion Ranking

Key Takeaways
- Jim Jones defended his No. 7 spot on Complex’s 35 Best Dressed New York Rappers of All Time list, declaring: "None of you n***as did nothing for fashion."
- The Dipset rapper credited himself with bringing fresh ideas to hip-hop style, especially the mid-2000s rock-star look built around Ed Hardy tees, B.B. Simon belts, and Chrome Hearts jewelry.
- Fabolous, originally ranked No. 19, later claimed the community-voted No. 1 spot through Complex’s Re-Rank tool and celebrated by saying: "I Throw Fits Like a Toddler."
Jim Jones has shared that he's not a fan of anyone second-guessing what he's done for the fashion game.
The Dipset rapper clapped back at anyone questioning his No. 7 spot on Complex's 35 Best Dressed New York Rappers of All Time list on Thursday’s (August 27) episode of Hot 97's Mornings with Mero, letting critics know exactly where he stands.
"None of you n***as did nothing for fashion," Jones said around the 32:00 mark in the video below. “None of you n***as brought nothing to the table that has never been done before. I bring everything to the table that has never been done before."
Jones then rattled off a number of different fashion trends he believes he ushered in, in particular the "rock star" look that had hip-hop in a chokehold in the mid-late 2000s.
On July 30, Complex published a list the 35 Best Dressed New York Rappers of All Time list, crediting Jones' rock-star aesthetic as genuinely ahead of its time. His signature looks included Ed Hardy tees, B.B. Simon rhinestone belts, and Chrome Hearts jewelry that have only grown more relevant in the years since.
The reaction to the list played out partly on Instagram, where Jones, Fabolous, Dave East, and Maino all weighed in on Complex's rankings. Fabolous, who came in at No. 19 on the list, had the loudest last word after readers used Complex's community Re-Rank tool to vote him to the #1 spot overall. His response: "I Throw Fits Like a Toddler."