Jim Jones Fires Back at Critics Hating on His Complex Fashion Ranking

Jim Jones has shared that he's not a fan of anyone second-guessing what he's done for the fashion game.

The Dipset rapper clapped back at anyone questioning his No. 7 spot on Complex's 35 Best Dressed New York Rappers of All Time list on Thursday’s (August 27) episode of Hot 97's Mornings with Mero, letting critics know exactly where he stands.

"None of you n***as did nothing for fashion," Jones said around the 32:00 mark in the video below. “None of you n***as brought nothing to the table that has never been done before. I bring everything to the table that has never been done before."