ComplexCon 2026: All the Booths We Want to Hit at Its 10th Anniversary

ComplexCon 2026 marks the 10th anniversary of the game-changing, culture-shaking event. Fittingly, it’s going to be a special one.
On Saturday, October 3, and Sunday, October 4, ComplexCon is landing in Los Angeles for the first time ever, with Playboi Carti and Hiroshi Fujiwara of Fragment serving as artistic directors. That means the Opium don and the man many call the Godfather of Streetwear will have their fingerprints all over the event, including concerts and collaborations from each respective camp.
Carti’s Opium crew will headline shows at Crypto.com Arena on both nights. Ken Carson, HXG, and ApolloRed1 will deliver the vibes on Saturday before Carti himself shuts things down Sunday, following sets from Destroy Lonely and F1lthy. In addition to his concert performance, Carti will drop a Mitchell & Ness x NBA collab, as well as one with I.AM.GIA at ComplexCon.
Meanwhile, Fujiwara is cooking up a series of Fragment collabs of his own with ComplexCon, Pokémon, the Los Angeles Dodgers, MEDICOM TOY BE@RBRICK, Disney, WEEKEND SEQUEL, Brabus, Street Fighter, and Ray-Ban.
ThriftCon LA will also be present for the historic event, taking over an entire exhibition hall with more than 100 vintage dealers pulling up to sell their wares. Aside from the racks of clothes, the space is hosting a Bank Breakers activation that will stage a pro-am skate competition around a stair set and “Bin Gap,” with contestants competing to win $10K in cash. Skate legends Steve Caballero, Sal Barbier, Kareem Campbell, and Geoff Rowley are expected to watch the proceedings.
Key partners and vendors like Lexus, Babylon LA, Toyota, ESPN, Chase Freedom, Jae Tips, Modelo, Hellstar, Cash App, Birkenstock, and many others will be on hand too, dropping heat and creating unforgettable experiences and activations for attendees to enjoy.
Plus, Complex’s own Family Style Food Festival will return to ComplexCon, making sure everyone has plenty to eat and drink. Guests can enjoy Henry's Pizza, Marathon Burger, Tacos Royal, Handles Coffee x VandyThePink, and much more.
Get tickets here and see below for details, then take a look at all the booths we want to hit at this year’s momentous ComplexCon.
Where & When:
ComplexCon
October 3-4, 2026
Los Angeles Convention Center, South & West Halls
1201 S Figueroa St.
Los Angeles, CA 90015
ComplexCon Concerts
October 3-4, 2026
Crypto.com Arena
1111 S Figueroa St.
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Hellstar
Known for its bold, edgy aesthetic and signature flame graphics, Hellstar is heating up the ComplexCon show floor with an array of must-cop pieces. Most notably, it’s believed to be unveiling an Interscope collaboration featuring local legend 2Pac. The pairing would be a true match made in hip-hop heaven.
Lexus
Leaning into the Japanese philosophy of Omotenashi, or hospitality, Lexus is parking a Kissa Café in the heart of the ComplexCon show room. Complimentary coffee and matcha will be available for guests, along with gachapon tokens that may be exchanged for a Japangeles (the little Tokyo-based streetwear brand) t-shirt, keychain, fan, or tote. Those interested in an elevated VIP experience can make reservations to go behind closed doors at the Lexus Kakurega Speakeasy, which will serve up a curated drinks menu, sweet treats, and an exclusive Japangeles x Lexus jacket. Of course, Lexus’ presence officially begins at the pre-ComplexCon party Listed on Friday, with the brand acting as co-sponsor and enlisting Chef Kwame to curate the culinary experience.
Toyota
Toyota and Awake NY are joining forces at ComplexCon to celebrate growth, and not to mention, the new Toyota Supra. Upon entering the activation, patrons will be able to step into a stylized set that features the Supra sitting among cherry blossoms and blooming florals. As they pose for a photo with the vehicle, the resulting image will be transformed through a wheatpaste-inspired digital treatment, available to take home as a keepsake. Additionally, guests will be given a “Road to Bloom” passport, which they can add stamps to that they earn for completing challenges. A “Shoot The Bloom” game will encourage play, while “The Blooming Road” offers the opportunity to share words of encouragement or gratitude. Collecting each stamp unlocks a chance to win limited-edition Toyota x Awake NY merch, such as a rugby shirt, a keychain, a duffle bag with an embossed logo, and cherry blossom lining, while supplies last.
Babylon
The L.A.-based skate and streetwear brand is landing bolts at ComplexCon. Founded by Trash Talk members Lee Spielman and Garrett Stevenson, Babylon blends hardcore punk attitude with West Coast skate culture. Guests who visit the activation can expect to find a Babylon x Misfits mini ramp and a rumored collab with thrash gods Slayer. Consider it skate punk in its purest form.
Ray-Ban Meta
At ComplexCon, the Ray-Ban Meta Listening Lounge is delivering the crisp, sonically soothing sounds of AI high fidelity to interested guests. The brand’s carefully crafted space will transport attendees to an intimate, peaceful world. At the center of the activation, the bar serves as a portal to an otherworldly audio experience, with Clubmaster and Burbank audio-only AI glasses available for personal listening. That’s right, listening(!), thanks to the glasses’ innovative audio technology. The music promises to meet the moment, as singer-songwriter Victoria Monét's brand-new album, Frequency of Love, dropping October 2, will set the vibes as exclusive listening material, ahead of a limited-capacity Q+A with the artist on Sunday. Ray-Ban Meta will also give attendees the chance to hear music from ComplexCon concert performers via the audio-only AI glasses, while Chef Jon Yao of Kato adds a special menu and themed drinks to complete the omni-sensory event.
Ecko Unltd.
Without Marc Ecko, there would be no Ecko Unltd. Without Ecko Unltd., there would be no Complex. It’s only fitting, then, that the pioneering, New York-based streetwear brand is present at the 10th anniversary of ComplexCon to reintroduce its women’s line. Be the first to see how the iconic rhino appears on the new collection, and peep the other merch Ecko is selling at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
Walmart
AVIA has been making versatile, affordable, and athletic footwear for nearly 50 years. The brand, in partnership with Walmart and "The Voice of Collabs" Bimma Williams, is pushing its legacy forward by tapping four dynamic creators - StayFocusedFrank, Jewel Ham, Eric Lee, and Bailey Hikawa. These creators added their unique flavor to three AVIA silhouettes and will unveil their custom designs at ComplexCon (available for purchase while supplies last). Each creator will stop by the activation to break down their creative process and stick around for a live Q&A. Attendees are also invited to put pen to paper and design their own custom AVIA silhouette using paint pens and stickers, which will be added to a community binder that fills throughout the weekend.
New Era
New Era is reprising its role as the Official Headwear of ComplexCon. Last year, the brand blessed the Las Vegas Convention Center with an appearance by BMX revolutionary and Queens native Nigel Sylvester, who pulled up to show off his collab with the brand, sign hats, and give away two BMX bikes. This year, it’s rumored Sylvester will show up again, plus New Era is linking up with the hometown Los Angeles Dodgers and Alpha Industries for limited-edition merch. Word on the street is that New Era is also cooking up something special with Culture Kings. There’s only one way to find out.
Ray-Ban x Fragment
ComplexCon co-artistic director Hiroshi Fujiwara will drop by the Ray-Ban activation on both Saturday and Sunday to showcase his Fragment collection, designed in partnership with the iconic brand. An ultra-limited number of Fragment collaboration frames will be available for purchase inside the Japanese-style Ray-Ban booth, a celebration of the craftsmanship of Japanese eyewear. Pro tip: Sign up for push notifications on the ComplexCon app to know exactly when Fujiwara will be stopping by.
Ray-Ban Made-in-Japan
Ray-Ban will also be dropping a small run of made-in-Japan sunglasses at ComplexCon, with Japanese artisans on site to hand-engrave and apply gold-leaf detailing to the frames. A Daruma doll experience within the Ray-Ban space will offer guests the chance to reveal prizes, including a pair of 24-karat gold made-in-Japan Aviators, worth $5,000, up for grabs each day. Other prizes include a limited number of made-in-Japan frames and Ray-Ban keychains.
Palm Angels
Palm Angels is cozy-fying ComplexCon. The counterculture-meets-luxe label is releasing a limited-edition lineup of elevated sweatsuits, putting a comfy spin on the brand’s aesthetic that’s made it a fixture in the L.A. scene and beyond.
Red Bull
Red Bull’s ComplexCon footprint, or better yet, Red Bull’s “wing-print,” is shaping up to be a vibe. Stocked with a product-sampling bar, a live pinstriping customization zone, a rec room (that will host athlete appearances and creator capture moments), and an exclusive merch drop with Alpinestars RSRV, the activation will have something for everyone. That includes a Red Bull Motorcade to kick off the festivities. Led by rider Aaron Colton, a roughly 15-person motorcade—featuring Alpinestars RSRV riders and a two-seater carrying Complex News’ Morgan Alston—will depart Red Bull’s Santa Monica headquarters Saturday at 9:00 AM and roll into Gilbert Lindsay Plaza at the Los Angeles Convention Center around 9:45 AM, right before VIP hour opens.
Foot Locker x Timberland
The famed Foot Locker stripes are voyaging out west to put on for New York, and are doing so in true 212 style. Foot Locker, in partnership with Timberland, is designing its slice of the ComplexCon show floor to look and feel like a subway car. Saturday will feature a 200-pair drop of the Loso x Timberland Field Boot, with New York-based artist and customizer Loso himself making an appearance. Sunday’s restocks will include 100 pairs of the Hazel Highway Field Boot, claimable only via an exclusively seeded MetroCard. In addition to hosting the subway-centric activation, Foot Locker will also sponsor Listed (the pre-ComplexCon party on Friday) and the Sneaker of the Year panel.
Moose Knuckles
Who says there’s no snow in Los Angeles? Moose Knuckles, the Canada-based outerwear brand, is building a mini urban environment to bring the elements of winter to ComplexCon. Designed to look like a snowdrift-filled cityscape, Moose Knuckles’ activation will feature all the touches of a white winter wonderland, including a car covered in snow, frosted graffiti, and plenty of product embedded in ice. Think jackets, bombers, and parkas.
Savior by Jae Tips
Jae Tips, the Bronx-based sneaker designer and artist, is bringing his streetwear brand Savior Worldwide to ComplexCon. There, Savior will debut its latest collaborations with Alpha Industries, which specializes in military-inspired outerwear, and G-Shock, the super-durable, shock-resistant watches. According to Jae Tips’ Instagram, Savior will even drop a small number of its Nike collab pieces, including Air Force 1s and T-shirts. Expect it to be a vibe.
Modelo
Modelo is toasting 10 years of ComplexCon with Casa Modelo, a mercadito (little market), highlighted by a commemorative, custom gold cup giveaway. Only available at ComplexCon, the rare item features detailing that nods to Modelo’s Mexican roots and the City of Angels, as well as a logo lockup with a tattoo-style script surrounded by roses. Modelo is also selling pieces from a Perez Bros. x huf capsule collection, which includes a hoodie, two T-shirts, a pair of socks, a cruiser deck, and a print. The Perez Bros. are known for their artwork capturing lowrider culture in L.A.
Birkenstock
Ready for a little downtime? Birkenstock is stepping into ComplexCon to celebrate 50 years of the iconic Boston silhouette and its latest interpretation by Cole Bennett. Visit for a massage courtesy of Birkenstock Care Essentials, a dedicated line of premium foot and body care products designed by the brand to promote holistic wellness "from the feet up." The activation will screen a short film titled “Birkenstock Presents: Cole Bennett – Making Your Own Way,” featuring the music video director and Lyrical Lemonade founder. The documentary offers an intimate portrait of Bennett, the man behind Birkenstock’s latest collaboration, and showcases his long-standing relationship with the brand.
Satoshi Nakamoto
Satoshi Nakamoto, the streetwear label named after the developer(s) of bitcoin, is partnering with Vans for a unique collaboration. Instantly recognized for its signature waffle soles and canvas uppers, Vans has deep ties to Southern California youth culture.
Cash App
Cash App is constructing a lake full of crypto (yes, you read that correctly) at ComplexCon. Lightning Lake will contain bitcoin for attendees to reel in using fishing poles. Everyone who dips a line in the lake will get bitcoin that can then be transferred to their Cash App accounts. That virtual currency can also be exchanged at a Bait House for exclusive fishcore merch, customizable lure keychains, and limited-edition “catch of the day” drops.
Fanatics x Futura Laboratories
Over the summer, Fanatics enlisted Futura (f.k.a. Futura 2000) to design a capsule collection celebrating the New York Knicks’ championship win in 2026. For ComplexCon, that partnership will continue, with the venerable graffiti artist joining Fanatics to bring an exclusive baseball jersey to the event. At the Fanatics booth, guests can cop a Futura Laboratories jersey, then get it customized. Plus, Futura will display some of his own baseball photography as part of his ongoing "Cathedrals of the Game” project.
Chase Freedom
Chase Freedom’s Cashback Courts is taking its talents to ComplexCon. Cashback Courts draws inspo from the local blacktops where competition builds community and style is always on display. Basketball-centric games, customizations, merch collabs, and exclusive giveaways will keep guests entertained, while a slew of creators and talent are slated to surprise and delight. One brand that’s confirmed to show up and show out? The Marathon Clothing. Founded by the late Nipsey Hussle, the L.A.-born brand rooted in music, entrepreneurship and community will be giving away two custom, ComplexCon-exclusive pieces of merchandise. Chase Freedom will also activate inside the ThriftCon space, extending its ComplexCon footprint beyond the main halls and onto the vintage floor where nostalgia and style unite.
Google Pixel
At ComplexCon, Google Pixel is showing up everywhere all at once. It will have a large-scale digital presence, with hi-res screens throughout the convention center displaying images from its "Culture in Focus" fashion series with Complex. During the event, Complex will use Google Pixel 11 Pros to photograph attendees, with the candid shots published as Instagram carousel lookbooks starting Sunday, Oct. 4, creating a visual record of Google Pixel's impact on the culture in 2026.
Fox Baywatch
Before Baywatch returns to Malibu Beach, the franchise will make waves at ComplexCon. Featuring everything from the show’s iconic lifeguard tower to its signature red bathing suits, the immersive experience will serve as an appetizer for the TV reboot’s premiere in January 2027. Keep an eye out for limited-edition merch, including red hoodies, bucket hats, and cross-body bags, which can all be customized with a selection of Baywatch-inspired patches.
Brooks
In a ComplexCon first, Brooks Running is hosting a relay race in conjunction with PYRNS. On Sunday morning, guests will have the opportunity to compete in “Spin the Block,” a one-of-a-kind, team-based event that can be won in three ways: running the fastest, looking the flyest, or supplying the best vibes. The race will pay homage to the culture and community that running breeds, as well as celebrate Brooks’ collaboration with PYRNS, the performance streetwear brand founded by Sidney Baptista. While supplies last, “Spin the Block” participants will get a swag bag featuring a special edition of the Brooks Ghost Amp, the lightweight and super-responsive running shoe powered by nitrogen-infused DNA HYPE cushioning and SpringRamp technology. Sign up here. Space is limited and RSVP does not guarantee entry.
Homerun
Based in Brooklyn and Tokyo, Homerun is hitting the Los Angeles Convention Center to open a mini market filled with its baseball-inspired streetwear. From tees and skorts to ball caps and sweats, get your hands on the new collection just in time for the MLB postseason.
Intuit Credit Karma
Discover the next wave of artistic talent at Intuit Credit Karma’s ComplexCon booth. The brand will display work from artists on the come-up across disciplines, including photographer Nailah Howze and ceramicist Tamara Solem Al-Issa, and reveal the stories behind the selected pieces. Pieces will be available for purchase too. A handful of special guests will swing by the gallery to check out the art and catch the vibes.
The Greatest
Premiering on November 4, The Greatest is a new series about the life of boxing icon Muhammad Ali, starting at the very beginning when he was still Cassius Clay. Executive produced by Ben Watkins, Michael B. Jordan, and Ali’s widow, Lonnie Ali, The Greatest is the first authorized scripted show about the three-time world heavyweight champion. It will showcase his historic in-ring victories, his rise to becoming one of the greatest athletes of all time, and his pursuit of peace and social justice outside of the ring. Check out Prime Video’s floor space at ComplexCon for an in-depth look at the upcoming series.
SHAQ
Shaq’s son, Shareef O’Neal, is ushering in a new era for SHAQ footwear. As the recently anointed creative director, the younger O’Neal unveiled silhouettes at New York Fashion Week in September and will soon come through to ComplexCon to officially debut his signature shoe. The design includes details that draw on Shareef’s scars from his open-heart surgery back in 2018, along with the four championships his dad won during his legendary NBA career. The updated direction for SHAQ footwear signifies a shift from a basketball-focused line to lifestyle streetwear.
Street Fighter
The Street Fighter movie is set to hit theaters on October 16, but before its long-anticipated release, the iconic video-game-turned-cinematic franchise will make its presence known at ComplexCon. The Street Fighter booth will feature Street Fighter II retro arcade machines, enabling fans to smash, destroy, and duke it out with their favorite characters. Hiroshi Fujiwara will also drop a limited-edition Street Fighter x Fragment merch collab that includes tees, totes, hoodies, and more inspired by the upcoming film. Surprise cast appearances are expected throughout the weekend too.
Lids
Lids has collaborated with Street Fighter on the "World Warrior Tournament Collection," which is inspired by the franchise's forthcoming movie. Hats from the collection feature characters from the movie, including Ryu, Ken, Chun-Li, Akuma, Blanka, Guile, and M. Bison. The "World Warrior Tournament Collection" will drop at ComplexCon on Saturday, October 3, along with special, limited-edition NFC-enabled patches that attendees can have sewn to the hats in the Street Fighter booth. The best part? Tapping one of the patches with your phone unlocks Street Fighter movie tickets. After first launching at ComplexCon, the Street Fighter "World Warrior Tournament Collection" will be released in select Lids stores and on LidsHD.com on October 4, 2026.
NBC Sports/Peacock
The start of the NBA season is around the corner, and NBC Sports and Peacock are coming to ComplexCon to hype up the return of hoops. Designed as an NYC-inspired newsstand, the booth will feature exclusive comics, a big-screen TV endlessly running NBA highlights, and plenty of can’t-miss surprises.
C4
C4 is bringing its Cereal Killer flavor to life at ComplexCon. The booth will feature a giant (inflatable) bowl of cereal and milk that visitors can leap into for a photo opportunity. A sampling bar will enable attendees to sip on a plethora of C4 products, highlighted, of course, by the flavor that tastes like everyone’s favorite breakfast: cereal and milk.
Cutwater
Spooky season is officially here, and Cutwater is going all out with a Halloween cocktail bar. Stationed at the center of ComplexCon’s Family Style Fest, the cocktail brand will be serving up bespoke Halloween drinks: a Spooky ’Spresso Martini, Drop of Midnight, Agave After Dark, and Midnight Web. Stop by the Haunted Cutwater Bar for a cocktail, merch surprises, and a spooky photo moment. You may discover Real Spirits Inside.
WNBA
It’s time to rewind the clock. The WNBA ’96 activation is bringing 30 years of the W to ComplexCon with a giant 1996-themed gumball machine that dispenses 30 giveaways every 30 minutes. Prizes will include unreleased throwback apparel, a 30th-anniversary basketball, and so much more. As an overhead shot clock counts down to the next drop (building anticipation), fans can get their hands on exclusive merch from the WNBA x Playa Society capsule collection and relive seminal moments in the league’s history via archival footage displayed in the space. Additionally, a photo booth will provide attendees with the opportunity to make their own W-inspired memories.
P-Valley
The hit series P-Valley makes its long-awaited return to Starz on December 4 for its third and final season. The scripted drama explores the lives of dancers, staff, and regulars of The Pynk, a strip club located in the Mississippi Delta. The show’s exciting array of characters, coupled with its exploration of race, gender, and economic struggle, has garnered P-Valley high acclaim, earning a 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Step into the world of The Pynk at ComplexCon, with live sets from guest DJs and exclusive perks, including custom hot pink wing boxes from House of Wings and collectible fans to stay cool.
ESPN
ESPN is bringing a taste of the Super Bowl to ComplexCon. The Worldwide Leader in Sports’ Fan Cave activation promises patrons exclusive merch drops and dope collabs.