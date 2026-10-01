ComplexCon 2026: All the Booths We Want to Hit at Its 10th Anniversary

Toyota and Awake NY are joining forces at ComplexCon to celebrate growth, and not to mention, the new Toyota Supra. Upon entering the activation, patrons will be able to step into a stylized set that features the Supra sitting among cherry blossoms and blooming florals. As they pose for a photo with the vehicle, the resulting image will be transformed through a wheatpaste-inspired digital treatment, available to take home as a keepsake. Additionally, guests will be given a “Road to Bloom” passport, which they can add stamps to that they earn for completing challenges. A “Shoot The Bloom” game will encourage play, while “The Blooming Road” offers the opportunity to share words of encouragement or gratitude. Collecting each stamp unlocks a chance to win limited-edition Toyota x Awake NY merch, such as a rugby shirt, a keychain, a duffle bag with an embossed logo, and cherry blossom lining, while supplies last.