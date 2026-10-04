Shakira Brings Dua Lipa Out in Madrid for a Live “Antología” Duet

Shakira's Madrid residency has delivered the guest spot fans had been asking for since last year. On Saturday night (Oct. 3), the Colombian superstar brought out surprise guest Dua Lipa and the two sang "Antología" together.

"Now I really need someone to pinch me," Shakira said in Spanish before the performance. "Who is this Goddess, like, please?" Shakira then thanked Lipa for accepting her invitation to perform together at the concert. "Thank you very much, I'm very grateful to be here," Lipa responded in Spanish. "You have no idea how happy you make us, all of your fans—including me, I'm your fan now. Well, like, always," Shakira said. "Since I met you this afternoon, my god. I was so in awe with her humility. You've been so nice to all of us [and] my team, If I was your fan before, now I'm like the president."

It was the eighth of 12 nights at Macondo Park, the bespoke venue also known as Shakira Stadium, a 150,000-square-meter build inside the Iberdrola Music complex in Villaverde with eight themed pavilions and roughly 10,000 staff members.