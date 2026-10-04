Shakira Brings Dua Lipa Out in Madrid for a Live “Antología” Duet

Key Takeaways
- Shakira surprised fans at her Oct. 3 Madrid concert by bringing out Dua Lipa for a duet of “Antología.”
- Shakira praised Lipa’s humility and called herself the “president” of her fan club, while Lipa thanked her in Spanish for the invitation.
- The collaboration followed Lipa’s Spanish-language cover of “Antología” in Bogotá and arrived on the eighth of Shakira’s 12 Madrid residency shows, which continue through Oct. 11.
Shakira's Madrid residency has delivered the guest spot fans had been asking for since last year.
On Saturday night (Oct. 3), the Colombian superstar brought out surprise guest Dua Lipa and the two sang "Antología" together.
"Now I really need someone to pinch me," Shakira said in Spanish before the performance. "Who is this Goddess, like, please?"
Shakira then thanked Lipa for accepting her invitation to perform together at the concert.
"Thank you very much, I'm very grateful to be here," Lipa responded in Spanish.
"You have no idea how happy you make us, all of your fans—including me, I'm your fan now. Well, like, always," Shakira said. "Since I met you this afternoon, my god. I was so in awe with her humility. You've been so nice to all of us [and] my team, If I was your fan before, now I'm like the president."
It was the eighth of 12 nights at Macondo Park, the bespoke venue also known as Shakira Stadium, a 150,000-square-meter build inside the Iberdrola Music complex in Villaverde with eight themed pavilions and roughly 10,000 staff members.
The duet had been building for nearly a year as Lipa sang "Antología" in Spanish during the Bogotá stop on her Radical Optimism Tour, the city where Shakira wrote the song.
"I'm so touched to hear my song in Dua's voice, in the same city where I wrote it years ago," Shakira wrote on her Instagram at the time. "See how music brings us together? A girl from London and another from Barranquilla! Thanks @dualipa! What a treat!"
Shakira’s Madrid residency, as part of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, will continue through October 11.
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