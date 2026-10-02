Zendaya Throws Hands in Python Print for On's Newest Drop With Law Roach

To showcase a clothing brand’s new drop, Zendaya opted to trade in Hollywood red carpets for roundhouse kicks.

The actress stars in a martial arts chase film built to launch her second co-created collection with On, which has arrived at on.com.

The lineup was designed with longtime stylist Law Roach, and the campaign puts the clothes to work: Zendaya relays to a group of antagonistic women that she doesn’t want to fight, and then whoops them when they keep pursuing her in her new gear.

A python print anchors the apparel, running across a bodysuit, a long-sleeve top, and a half-zip anorak. There are also oversized crewnecks and sweatpants, and the Cloudnova Moon for footwear. The collection runs from $80 to $250.

"Each season we're elevating everyday basics," Zendaya said of the drop. "With this collection, we had fun with a python print that acts like a modern camo."

Roach framed the design brief around texture and movement.