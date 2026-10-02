Zendaya Throws Hands in Python Print for On's Newest Drop With Law Roach

Key Takeaways
- Zendaya stars in a martial arts chase film for her second co-created collection with On and longtime stylist Law Roach.
- Python print covers a bodysuit, long-sleeve top, and half-zip anorak, while oversized sweats and the Cloudnova Moon round out the lineup.
- The $80-to-$250 collection is available at On, extending a partnership built around movement, technical sportswear, and cinematic storytelling.
To showcase a clothing brand’s new drop, Zendaya opted to trade in Hollywood red carpets for roundhouse kicks.
The actress stars in a martial arts chase film built to launch her second co-created collection with On, which has arrived at on.com.
The lineup was designed with longtime stylist Law Roach, and the campaign puts the clothes to work: Zendaya relays to a group of antagonistic women that she doesn’t want to fight, and then whoops them when they keep pursuing her in her new gear.
A python print anchors the apparel, running across a bodysuit, a long-sleeve top, and a half-zip anorak. There are also oversized crewnecks and sweatpants, and the Cloudnova Moon for footwear. The collection runs from $80 to $250.
"Each season we're elevating everyday basics," Zendaya said of the drop. "With this collection, we had fun with a python print that acts like a modern camo."
Roach framed the design brief around texture and movement.
"Our work with On has always been about pushing what sportswear can look and feel like," he said in a statement. "For this collection we brought our personality and love of print to technical fabrics, designing pieces to make you feel good when you move in them."
Chief Marketing Officer Alex Griffin pointed to the filmmaking as the through line of a partnership that started in June 2024. "Cinematic storytelling has been a cornerstone of our partnership with Zendaya from the start," Griffin said. "This latest chapter takes that ambition somewhere new, while keeping movement at the heart of the story."