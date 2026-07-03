Dr Dre

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A group of people in colorful outfits are joyfully raising their hands on a stage. A child is singing into a microphone.
Pop Culture

Complex Launches 'Still Lounge by Dre and Snoop' Series: Everything You Need to Know

Fatima Robinson directs the new series, which features music direction by Anderson .Paak.

Trace William Cowen67 days ago
(L-R) Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dre.
Music

Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dre Attend Their Compton High School's Groundbreaking Ceremony

Will.i.am and Rep. Maxine Waters were also present at the ceremony marking the construction of a new school building.

Kris Seavers71 days ago
Packaging for Dr. Dre's "The Chronic" album, featuring a cannabis leaf design and a framed album cover with a platinum record.
Music

Dr. Dre x GAS Trading Cards and Exclusive Vinyl: How to Buy

Limited GAS Trading Cards and exclusive vinyl celebrating Dr. Dre’s debut album, The Chronic, Only on Complex.

Complex Staff89 days ago
Snoop Dogg on stage, wearing sunglasses and a patterned shirt, smoking with a relaxed expression. The two are 4/20 legends with all the weed anthems they made.
Music

10 Essential Vinyl Records to Soundtrack Your 420

Every weed lover’s favorite holiday, 420, is here. There’s no better day to light something up and vibe out to some great music—whether it’s contemporary rap or classic jazz.

Jack Erwin89 days ago
Dr. Dre smiling while speaking at an event, wearing a black suit, with a purple-lit background.
Music

Dr. Dre Admits ‘Perfectionist’ Label Is Just a Way to 'Buy Time'

The producer says he delays releases to get the music right, not chase perfection.

Mark Elibert101 days ago
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Producer Suge Knight arrives at the 2004 MTV Video Music Awards at the American Airlines Arena August 29, 2004 in Miami, Florida.
Music

Suge Knight to Share 'My Truth' in New Memoir 'Your Pain Is My Joy'

The book, which will find the Death Row co-founder sharing his memories of 2Pac's murder for the first time, comes out on Aug. 4.

Shawn Setaro116 days ago
Jay-Z sitting in an office, wearing a cap and casual attire, with cityscape visible through large windows behind him. This was during the Reasonable Doubt era, which is one of the greatest rap albums of the '90s.
Music

The 90 Best Rap Albums of the '90s

From the golden age to the shiny suit era, we're counting down the best rap albums of the 90s, from classics like Nas''Illmatic' to Jay-Z's 'Reasonable Doubt.'

Insanul Ahmed119 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 29: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Dr. Dre speaks onstage during 2026 Recording Academy Honors Presented by The Black Music Collective at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 29, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Dr. Dre Is Officially a Billionaire

The superproducer and music executive has crossed a net worth of $1 billion.

Jaelani Turner-Williams130 days ago
Eminem in 99 with hands on his head, displaying tattoos on his forearms, looking directly at the camera. The rapper had just put out his classic debut album The Slim Shady LP.
Music

Why Eminem's 'The Slim Shady LP' Is Funnier—and Scarier—Than You Remember

Eminem released his debut album 'The Slim Shady LP' on February 23rd, 1999. On the album's anniversary, we explore the themes and significance of the classic.

Insanul Ahmed145 days ago
Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg at an awards event, both smiling and posing together.
Music

Still G.I.N. by Dre and Snoop Cocktails Launch at Applebee's Featuring Temporary Tattoos

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg's gin brand lands an Applebee's exclusive.

Trace William Cowen150 days ago
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Two black T-shirts: one with "The Up in Smoke Tour" and images of rappers, the other with "Death Row" and an electric chair graphic.
Music

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre's Up In Smoke Tour Anniversary T-Shirts: How to Buy

Celebrate one of hip-hop's most legendary tours with exclusive anniversary tees available now on Complex.

Complex Staff194 days ago
A black condom wrapper labeled "Snoop Dogg Missionary" with a red condom partially visible.
Music

Snoop Dogg 'Missionary' Complex Exclusive Red Picture Disc: How to Buy

The West Coast icon's 2024 album is available now on Complex as an exclusive red picture disc vinyl.

Complex Staff213 days ago
Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis Team Up with Tony Robbins' 100 Billion Meals Initiative for 'The Next Verse'
Music

Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis Lead All-Star Lineup for Hunger Relief Song ‘The Next Verse’

Janet Jackson, Dr. Dre, and Duran Duran are just a few of the many stars set to participate in what the production duo is calling a modern 'We Are The World.'

Bernadette Giacomazzo214 days ago
Gordon Ramsay and Dr. Dre are in a dimly lit bar, conversing across a sleek counter.
Music

Still G.I.N. by Dre and Snoop Unveils Gordon Ramsay Cocktail Shaker Collab

In a commercial for the new collab, Dre jokingly tells Gordon to "stick to cooking" after he recites a few choice "Gin and Juice" lyrics.

Trace William Cowen225 days ago

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