Quavo frames the album as a journey through grief, faith, family, and fatherhood, while revealing plans with Offset for a final Migos album using previously recorded Takeoff vocals and a tour.

The guest list includes Future, Lil Baby, T.I., Justin Timberlake, Tyler, the Creator, A$AP Rocky, and Offset, whose appearance on “Away” marks a major reunion with Quavo.

Over the last couple of weeks, no rapper has been more visible than Quavo. The 2022 COLORS performance he gave with the late Takeoff has been going viral, with fans generating AI versions of the set. Now the real Quavo is looking to turn that goodwill into momentum for his own music. On Thursday, Oct. 2, he'll release QRÖMELIFE, his first solo album since 2023's grief-stricken Rocket Power. And it's a big one: Pharrell produced the entire project. The album also doubles as a reunion of sorts, with Offset, whom Quavo has had a well-documented rift with, making an appearance. Here's everything you need to know about QRÖMELIFE.

What Is QRÖMELIFE?

QRÖMELIFE is Quavo's third solo studio album, following 2018's Quavo Huncho and 2023's Rocket Power. It arrives October 2 via Quality Control Music and Motown. The big difference this time is Pharrell. Fresh off executive producing Clipse's acclaimed comeback album last year, P served as executive producer on QRÖMELIFE, doing every beat on the project. In an interview with Idea Generation, Quavo talked about working with Pharrell, who also serves as men's creative director at Louis Vuitton. "He challenges you to just go bigger and try to make stadium music," Quavo said. "I told him I want to challenge myself. I told him that I want to make different music other than the music I used to make. Or make the same music, just on different types of sounds, different experimental sounds." The partnership has been building for years. Pharrell produced Migos' 2017 single "Stir Fry," along with "Go All the Way" off of Quavo Huncho. The first taste of their new collaboration came with "HAAVIN," which played at Pharrell's Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2027 men's show in Paris before its release as the album's lead single in June. As for the title, Quavo told Idea Generation that QRÖMELIFE is about "whenever life brings you something different, how are you going to react to it, how are you going to make it yours."

What Is the QRÖMELIFE Tracklist?

Quavo revealed the tracklist on Instagram on Sept. 25. The 14-song album is star-studded, opening with the T.I.-assisted "Backwards" and closing with "Destined." Here's the tracklist:

1. "Backwards" feat. T.I.

2. "BA" feat. Future

3. "Hit-A-Lik"

4. "Away" feat. Offset

5. "Baby Breath" feat. Pharrell, Tyler, the Creator & A$AP Rocky

6. "Trance"

7. "Factory Trim"

8. "Sweep"

9. "Ball My Love" feat. Lil Baby

10. "HAOYU DEWDAT" feat. Yung Miami

11. "House Music" feat. Justin Timberlake

12. "Thick in the Mirror"

13. "HAAVIN"

14. "Destined"

Who Are the Features on QRÖMELIFE?

Nine guests appear across seven songs, and the list splits pretty cleanly into two camps: Atlanta, and everybody else. The Atlanta side

T.I.: The King of the South, who already scored with Pharrell this year on "Let Em Know," opens the album on "Backwards." The song also features an uncredited vocal from Jermaine Dupri. Future: On the upbeat "BA," Future skips the melodic route and just raps. Lil Baby: For years, rumors swirled of simmering tension between Quavo and Baby. On the catchy "Ball My Love," a follow-up to last year's "Legends," they put that narrative to bed. Offset: The biggest moment on the album might be Quavo reuniting with Offset on "Away." In his interview with Idea Generation, Quavo pointed to the death of his nephew Takeoff as a turning point in repairing their relationship. "It threw out all the things that I was upset about or that we had friction about," he said, careful to note he can only speak for himself. "It was enough for me to say, alright, cool. Whatever you're going through, I'll go through with you." It's the first time we've heard the two on a song together since Migos' Culture III era in 2021. Everybody else

Pharrell: Beyond executive producing, P steps in front of the mic with the opening verse on the posse cut "Baby Breath," his most hands-on moment on the album. Tyler, The Creator: Tyler, the album's most unexpected guest, follows Pharrell on "Baby Breath." It comes on the heels of his two-verse appearance on Az Chike's album, No Rest for the Wicked. A$AP Rocky: Rocky closes out "Baby Breath" with its most energetic verse. In some ways, the song is a sequel to "RAF," the 2017 A$AP Mob posse cut where Rocky and Quavo first shared a track. Yung Miami: Fresh off “Spend Dat,” Yung Miami shows up on "HAOYU DEWDAT," which rides a stripped-down, throwback Pharrell beat. Justin Timberlake: The pop veteran appears on "House Music," the most experimental song on the album, built on a club-ready house beat.

Who Are the Producers on QRÖMELIFE?

Pharrell. That's the whole list. That makes QRÖMELIFE an outlier in Quavo's catalog. His Migos and solo albums alike leaned on a mix of in-house producers like DJ Durel, Atlanta mainstays like Zaytoven, and superstars like Metro Boomin. Here, one producer shapes the whole sound. Quavo has been upfront that the process pushed him out of his comfort zone. When he dropped "Trance," he said in a statement, "Working with Pharrell means you need to be versatile—a sound bender, a wave creator, and a trendsetter… He levels you up."

What Are the Singles?

Quavo released three songs ahead of the album. "HAAVIN": The lead single hit the runway before it hit DSPs. Pharrell previewed it during Louis Vuitton's Spring-Summer 2027 men's show at the Cité Internationale Universitaire de Paris on June 23, and it arrived on streaming services June 26. The whole song is a flex, with Quavo running through all the fly shit he owns, from golf-ball-sized earrings to self-driving cars. “All the bad bitches want a new thing/Throw it back, catch it like a boomerang/Fifty thousand ones, bought a new chain/I go Louis Vuitton down to the shoestring,” Quavo raps. "Trance (Walk It Down)": The second single, released August 14, is built to take over the club. It interpolates Shannon's 1983 freestyle classic "Let the Music Play," updated with booming 808s. Quavo co-directed the video with Daps, shooting at a villa and on a yacht in Marbella, Spain. "Backwards" (feat. T.I.): Quavo, a huge wrestling fan, debuted "Backwards" live on September 6, opening WWE’s Sunday Night Main Event at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The song officially dropped September 11 and has an old-school, 2006 Atlanta feel. Supo Supreme directed the video and it shows the two rappers performing in front of a giant Atlanta flag.

What Has Quavo Said About QRÖMELIFE?

For all the flossing on the album, Quavo has framed QRÖMELIFE as another album about processing the loss of his ex groupmate. "We made this project together last year at a time when I was still dealing with grief and needed to create and express myself," he wrote on Instagram when he shared the tracklist. "QRÖMELIFE is about the journey of me going through tough times in life and getting to the other side through my faith, family, and my love for music. We keep pushing forward, we keep shining, we become Qrome." He also gave Pharrell his flowers. "I appreciate my big brother Pharrell for guiding me and pushing me creatively at a time when I needed it," he wrote. "We Pushn QRÖME!!"

What's Going On With Quavo, Offset, and Migos?

If QRÖMELIFE proves anything, it's that the two remaining Migos are back on good terms. It's been a long time coming. In 2022, Quavo and Takeoff released Only Built for Infinity Links as Unc & Phew, without Offset, who was focused on his own solo music. Takeoff was killed weeks later, and Migos effectively ended. Quavo and Offset reunited publicly for a Takeoff tribute at the 2023 BET Awards, but the tension between them was still evident, and rumors kept swirling. Last weekend, Quavo threw a surprise, first-come, first-served listening session for QRÖMELIFE in Los Angeles. Midway through, Offset showed up and stood beside him while "Away" played. It was the first time anyone had heard the two on a new song together in five years. And there's more coming. Quavo told Hot 97's Nessa that he and Offset are working on a final Migos album built around previously recorded Takeoff vocals. "We owe the fans at least the music. What he was working on and what we still had. The legacy must still go on," he said. "I don't think he would want us to archive no music, being that I know somebody out here that's listening to every word Take saying and moving off his lyrics." He also told Greg Street they're planning a tour. "We coming back. We're going to do it one more time," Quavo said. "Long live the Rocket… There's more. We going to tour. We going to do it right."

Quavo’s family life

A new album isn't the only big change in Quavo's life. On Idea Generation, he revealed that he's now a father. Around the 38-minute mark, he opened up about his daughter. "It's a blessing that God gave me," he said. "It's just a whole [new] state. It brings joy to me. It brings a new light. It brings a new reason why I'm doing this. It brings a new hunger, a new fire to me. I'm just proud to be a father now, 'cause we used to always talk about that. So, I'm just happy."

Where Can You Stream QRÖMELIFE?

QRÖMELIFE will be streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, and other DSPs. We will update this story if there is news about a physical release.