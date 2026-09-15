The 10 Best ComplexCon Performances of All Time

Ten years flies when you're having fun, and there aren't many events as fun as ComplexCon.

The 10-year anniversary of ComplexCon—which is making its return to Los Angeles—is just weeks away, and we've been running through some of the most memorable moments in the festival's decade-long history. Whether it's sneaker drops or the best streetwear releases, there have been countless moments at what typically is the festival event of the year.

An essential part of the festival that sometimes gets overlooked: the music. Over the last 10 years, there have been numerous performances—Kid Cudi, Travis Scott, Pharrell, Future, Playboi Carti—a who's who of the biggest names of the decade have hit the stage. This year is no different; the festival will be an Opium takeover. Not only is Carti helping creatively direct the festival—alongside Hiroshi Fujiwara—but he will also be the closing night performer. Ken Carson, HXG, and ApolloRed1 will headline day one on October 3, while Carti, Destroy Lonely, and producer Filthy will take over day two, October 4.

With ComplexCon tickets now on sale, let's take a look back down memory lane. Here are the 10 best performances in ComplexCon history.