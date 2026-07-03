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Ed Sheeran is being sued for copyright infringement for allegedly borrowing chords from Marvin Gaye’s track “Let’s Get It On" on his song "Thinking Out Loud."Jordan Rose
Complex's best new music this week includes songs from Pusha-T, Megan Thee Stallion, Southside, Travis Scott, Future, Daniel Caesar, Ed Sheeran, and more.Jessica Mckinney
Complex's best new music list includes songs from Baby Keem, Chloe Bailey, Fivio Foreign, DaBaby, Lil Wayne, Ari Lennox, SZA, and many more.Jessica Mckinney
Complex's picks for the best new music this week include new songs from Tyler, The Creator, Doja Cat, Ski Mask the Slump God, Snoh Aalegra, and many more.Jessica Mckinney