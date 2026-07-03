Ed Sheeran

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Ed Sheeran.
Music

Ed Sheeran Says He's 'on the Mend' After Battling Shingles: 'Wouldn't Recommend It'

The singer is currently on break from his Loop Tour.

tara mahadevan79 days ago
Drake in a leather jacket, Bad Bunny in a tuxedo, and Kanye West in sunglasses and a black shirt.
Music

Drake, Bad Bunny, and Kanye West Among Spotify's Most-Streamed Artists of All Time

The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Travis Scott, and more also make appearances on the latest rankings.

Trace William Cowen86 days ago
Snoop Dogg performing in sunglasses and a patterned shirt; Seth Rogen smiling in glasses and a checkered blazer.
Music

Hilarious Celebrity Weed Stories to Celebrate 4/20: Snoop Dogg, Seth Rogen, Willie Nelson, and More

From Seth Rogen scaring Bryan Cranston, to Willie Nelson lighting up at the White House, these stories are classics.

Trace William Cowen89 days ago
Benny Blanco seen onstage at Variety's 2025 Business Managers Breakfast at The London on November 13, 2025 in West Hollywood, California.
Pop Culture

Benny Blanco Defends Hygiene Habits with Help from Ed Sheeran On 'Friends Keep Secrets'

The superstar producer shared that he knows what sets him apart from others in the hygiene game, with a vouch fro

Cheryl Thompson129 days ago
Ed Sheeran watches on during the Carabao Cup first round match between Bromley and Ipswich Town at Hayes Lane on August 12, 2025 in Bromley, England.
Music

Ed Sheeran Reveals He Has Music Ready to Go for When He Dies

The Grammy winner will allow his wife Cherry Seaborn to select songs for his posthumous album, 'Eject.'

Alex Gonzalez309 days ago
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Ed Sheeran.
Pop Culture

Ed Sheeran Recalls Destroying Aston Martin on First Day Driving It: 'Oh F*ck!'

The pop icon shared the story when asked by Barry Keghan about his worst purchase.

tara mahadevan330 days ago
Ed Sheeran in a light blue suit, standing in front of a backdrop with large text.
Music

Ed Sheeran Co-Signs Skepta Saying UK Rappers Are Better Than US Rappers

Last month, Skepta suggested that US and UK rappers should battle to settle the debate.

Joe Price330 days ago
Split image. Left: Ed Sheeran in a light blue suit. Right: Barry Keoghan in a black jacket at an event.
Music

Ed Sheeran and Barry Keoghan Name Their GOAT Rap Albums

For their episode of Complex's 'GOAT Talk,' the two talked rap greats like 50 Cent and Eminem to British stars like Skepta and Stormzy.

Alex Ocho332 days ago
Ed Sheeran attends the European Premiere of F1 ® The Movie
Pop Culture

Ed Sheeran Wears a Wedding Gown in New Music Video With an Unexpected Guest

In his latest music video for 'A Little More,' the singer surprises fans by wearing a wedding gown alongside costar Rupert Grint.

Sienna Dubois 344 days ago
Drake, The Weeknd, Ed Sheeran
Music

Ed Sheeran, Drake, The Weeknd Top Apple Music’s Top 500 Streamed Songs of the Decade

Apple Music celebrated its 10th anniversary with the list.

tara mahadevan377 days ago
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Ed Sheeran sitting in a pink chair, smiling, with a microphone. He's wearing a black and white shirt and green pants.
Music

Ed Sheeran Recalls Being Locked Out of His Hotel Room While Naked, Used a Napkin to Cover Penis

Sheeran said the incident inspired him to stop sleeping naked and invest in some pajamas.

Joe Price465 days ago
Ed Sheeran and Rihanna smiling together at an event. Ed wears a suit and glasses, Rihanna in an orange dress.
Music

Ed Sheeran Says He's 'Always' Trying to Write Songs for Rihanna

He originally wrote "Shape Of You" with Rihanna in mind.

Joe Price478 days ago
Ed Sheeran, wearing an Ipswich Town jersey, sits on a stadium bench holding a microphone, engaged in an interview.
Music

Ed Sheeran Wins Marvin Gaye Plagiarism Suit in Appeals Court

The U.S. Court of Appeals didn't find any similarities between "Thinking Out Loud" and "Let's Get It On"

Trey Alston623 days ago
Ed Sheeran
Music

Ed Sheeran Responds to Fan Who Misheard a Key "Thinking Out Loud" Lyric

Sheeran corrected a TikTok commenter who thought that the lyrics to “Thinking Out Loud” were saying “I will be loving you ‘til we’re 17” instead of “70.”

Trey Alston685 days ago
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Will Smith dressed in a casual white shirt and black jacket, smiling at an event
Pop Culture

Watch Will Smith React to Ed Sheeran's 'Fresh Prince' Tattoo

In an Instagram post that captured Sheeran showing off his tattoo to Smith, Will revealed that Russell Crowe has a similar tattoo.

Brad Callas726 days ago
Music

Rod Stewart Makes it Clear He Doesn't Like 'Old Ginger B*llocks' Ed Sheeran

He said he doesn't know any of the British singer-songwriter's music.

Joe Price885 days ago
Music

50 Cent Brings Out Ed Sheeran for Surprise Performance in London: 'It Don't Get Bigger Than This'

Fifty and Sheeran performing together isn't as random as it might seem.

Alex Ocho970 days ago

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