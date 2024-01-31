Jelly Roll Answers Life's Biggest Questions on the New Episode of 'That's Deep'

Jelly Roll is having a moment.

Three months after going viral for his inspiring acceptance speech for New Artist of the Year at the CMA Awards, he's nominated for Best New Artist at the Grammys. But first, he sat with Yedoye Travis for an existential conversation about life on the new episode of That's Deep.

What does Jelly Roll think about human nature? Is artificial intelligence good or evil? Would he rather switch bodies with a parent and raise himself or switch bodies with his child and be raised by them? These are the kinds of things he gets into during the 20-minute interview.