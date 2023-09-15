After weeks of speculation, not to mention a playful callout from Lil Yachty about the pitfalls of conclusion jumping, For All the Dogs recently got an official release date (Sept. 22) from Drake himself. He isn't alone on that drop date, however, as it's also the same day we get Doja Cat's Scarlet album.

Ahead of the Dogs launch, fans have been given some generous insight in terms of what to expect from Drake this time around. Yachty, for example, said the album boasts "some of the best Drake verses that I ever heard" and "deals with some controversial things." Meanwhile, Drizzy's dad Dennis Graham described the album as "some of the best music that I’ve heard him do."

Listen to the five-minute-plus "Slime You Out" on Spotify or Apple Music, or via YouTube up top. The final verse sees Drake sequentially running through an entire year of a relationship through month-by-month observations, starting with January ("January, you pretend to see life clearly") and journeying all the way to December ("December, the gift-givin’ month, and now you wanna rekindle").

Joining the For All the Dogs cut among today's slate of new releases is the Justin Bieber-featuring acoustic remix to SZA's "Snooze," available here.