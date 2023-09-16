Halle Berry Is Not Happy With Drake's "Slime You Out" Cover: 'Didn't Get My Permission' (UPDATE)

UPDATED 9/17/23, 5:49 p.m. ET: Halle Berry has revealed that Drake asked for permission to use the photo of her getting slimed at the Kids Choice Awards, and even though she said no, he still went ahead and used it.

In a new Instagram comment under the post about being the "bigger" person, the 57-year-old actress addressed a person who said the picture was owned by Getty and that Drake probably paid for it. According to Berry, he should’ve never asked if he was going to do whatever he wanted anyway.

"Cuz he asked me and I said NO that’s why," Berry wrote on Saturday. "Why ask if you intend to do what you want to do! That was the f--- you to me. Not cool. You get it?"

In another comment, Berry added, “He did have his people call my people and I said NO I didn’t like that image of slime all over my face in association with his song. And he chose to do it anyway! You see…that is the disrespect. Not cool!”