Mike Tyson Caught on Hot Mic Asking Jake Paul if Shohei Ohtani Is a ‘Guy’ at 2026 ESPYs

Mike Tyson is going viral after a hot-mic moment at the 2026 ESPYs.

The moment happened on Wednesday night (July 15) as the 60-year-old pro boxer took the stage with Jake Paul and DJ Khaled to present the Best Single-Game Performance award at the ceremony, which was then awarded to Shohei Ohtani.

“Shohei could not be here tonight. He sends his gratitude and appreciation to ESPN and everyone who voted for him,” Paul told the crowd.

Just before the walk-off music could begin, Tyson was heard asking, “Shohei's a guy?”