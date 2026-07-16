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Mike Tyson Caught on Hot Mic Asking Jake Paul if Shohei Ohtani Is a ‘Guy’ at 2026 ESPYs

The 60-year-old boxing legend appeared to have no idea who the Dodgers superstar was.

Mike Tyson, Jake Paul, and DJ Khaled on stage, smiling and interacting with the audience against a blue backdrop.
Mike Coppola / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Mike Tyson is going viral after a hot-mic moment at the 2026 ESPYs.

The moment happened on Wednesday night (July 15) as the 60-year-old pro boxer took the stage with Jake Paul and DJ Khaled to present the Best Single-Game Performance award at the ceremony, which was then awarded to Shohei Ohtani.

“Shohei could not be here tonight. He sends his gratitude and appreciation to ESPN and everyone who voted for him,” Paul told the crowd.

Just before the walk-off music could begin, Tyson was heard asking, “Shohei's a guy?”

Paul confirmed, saying, "Yeah, he’s a guy.”

DJ Khaled, who held up the trophy, did not seem to catch the interaction.

Ohtani, 32, skipped the ESPYs due to a recent knee injury, which was the same issue that kept him out of the All-Star Game earlier in the week, per ESPN.

According to the New York Post, Ohtani is expected to return to the Los Angeles Dodgers when they go up against the New York Yankees on Friday (July 16).

Per ESPN, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts shared on Tuesday (July 14) that Ohtani, who hasn’t pitched since July 3, had fluid drained from his left knee.

The 2026 edition of the award show was hosted by Saturday Night Live’s Marcello Hernández and took place in New York City’s David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center.

Some of the stars who appeared at the ceremony included Kevin Hart, Karl-Anthony Towns alongside Jordyn Woods, French Montana, Max B, Simone Biles, Jalen Brunson, Alysa Liu, Jayson Tatum, among others.

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