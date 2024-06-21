Diddy Scrubs His Instagram, Cassie Video Statement Removed

Diddy's Twitter, meanwhile, still had the December statement pinned as of this writing. Prior to that, the most recent tweet currently showing on the page was one from February focused on the Grammy-nominated The Love Album: Off the Grid. Diddy’s TikTok has also not been wiped, though it appears he hasn’t used it since last year.

Complex has reached out to Diddy's reps. This story may be updated. Worth noting, of course, is that artists wiping their socials is far from a rare occurrence. For music, it typically signals that something new could be on the horizon. In this case, however, it doesn’t appear to signal anything at all.

"I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses," Diddy said in an IG-shared video in May, shortly after CNN released footage of him assaulting Cassie in a Los Angeles hotel in 2016. "My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it, I'm disgusted now."

In December, a statement from Diddy shared to IG and Twitter saw him denying what he said were "sickening allegations" against him. In recent months, Diddy has been named in several lawsuits and had his homes raided.

"Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged," Diddy said in December. "I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."

This month, in a historic move, the Key to the City previously given to Diddy by New York City Mayor Eric Adams was returned. Adams had spoken publicly about a possible rescinding of the honor in recent weeks, at one point saying he was "deeply disturbed" by the Cassie video.