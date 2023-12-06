Diddy Among Those Accused of Trafficking and Raping 17-Year-Old Girl in Lawsuit

Content warning: This story contains graphic details of alleged sexual assault.

Diddy is facing another lawsuit in which he's accused of sexual assault, with the Bad Boy Records founder and two other men alleged to have raped a 17-year-old girl in 2003. At the time of the alleged assault, Diddy was 34.

Per a report from Nancy Dillon and Cheyenne Roundtree for Rolling Stone, published Wednesday, a statement shared with the publication, lawyer Douglas H. Wigdor, who represented Cassie in her recent suit (which was later settled), accused Diddy and the two other men, including Bad Boy exec Harve Pierre, of having “preyed on a vulnerable high school teenager.” Per Wigdor, the men allegedly engaged in “a sex trafficking scheme that involved plying [Jane Doe] with alcohol and transporting her by private jet to New York City where she was gang-raped.”

At the time of this writing, Diddy had not publicly issued a statement on the latest lawsuit. In response to news of prior lawsuits, including Cassie's aforementioned case, he has denied the allegations against him through a rep. Per Diddy's lawyer, the settlement in the Cassie suit "is in no way an admission of wrongdoing."

Complex has reached out to a rep for Diddy.

This story is being updated.