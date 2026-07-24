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PlaqueBoyMax
Pop Culture

PlaqueBoyMax Says He Deleted X Community After Negative Reaction to "Thong Song"

He blamed it on people hating on his new song, "Thong Song."

Trey Alston40 days ago
Two images: Left, Doja Cat with pink hair in a corset and cap at a MAC event. Right, Elon Musk in a black suit, standing against a curtain.
Music

Doja Cat Likens 'B*tch' Elon Musk to Frog, Ewok While Urging Him to Restore X's Audio Post Feature

"U look like u eat sand," Doja said amid a series of Musk mockeries.

Trace William Cowen51 days ago
Diplo
Music

Diplo DJs His Son's Kindergarten Graduation

Diplo called his son's kindergarten graduation the “most exclusive party of the year.”

Trey Alston61 days ago
Drake performing on stage, wearing a light vest with a rooster design, holding a microphone, and pointing.
Music

Everyone Has Thoughts on Drake's 'Iceman' Now That It's Finally Here

Following the fourth episode of his 'Iceman' livestream series, Drizzy dropped the album and two more projects, 'Maid of Honour' and 'Habibti.'

Joe Price71 days ago
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Split image. Left: Rebecca Black standing outdoors with sunglasses and tattoos. Right: Jaafar Jackson in a sparkly suit, smiling.
Music

Rebecca Black Responds to Resurfaced Jafaar Jackson Tweet: ‘A Literal Decade Old Stray’

The "Friday" singer responded after a resurfaced tweet saw Jaafar jokingly threatening to summon Kanye West on her at an award show.

Alex Ocho75 days ago
Kid Cudi wearing sunglasses and a black hoodie, standing in front of a wall with large arrows.
Music

Kid Cudi Rips Into Troll Who Called Him 'Washed Beyond Repair': 'I'm the Illest'

Cudi called out a troll on social media who called him "washed beyond repair."

Joe Price92 days ago
Empty movie theater with rows of brown seats, blue walls, and a projector beam illuminating the screen.
Pop Culture

Tweet Saying ‘Nothing Is Worse’ Than 2Pac's Biopic Has the Internet Debating

Twitter users are debating the worst biographical film of music superstars.

Alex Ocho93 days ago
Cardi B in a pink, bejeweled bodysuit sings on stage, holding a microphone, with dramatic lighting and a dark background.
Music

Cardi B Seemingly Addresses Death of Influencer Ashlee Jenae: 'That Girl Did Not Off Herself'

The influencer's family is seeking answers after the 31-year-old died during a trip with her fiancé.

Trace William Cowen102 days ago
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Xzibit wearing a Los Angeles Rams jersey with the number 25, sunglasses, and a large chain necklace, stands in a stadium.
Music

Xzibit Shares Cryptic Post About 'More Than Likely' Dying Alone: 'I'm OK With That'

The post was quick to spur a 'Pimp My Ride' joke from Kenneth Blume.

Trace William Cowen120 days ago
Jack Dorsey with a long beard in a black shirt; Jay-Z wearing sunglasses and a white shirt, smiling at an event.
Music

Jack Dorsey Says 'Dinner With Jay-Z or $500,000' Meme Is 'Real,' Praises HOV as 'Teacher' of Wisdom

The former Twitter exec sees HOV as a "wise individual" with limitless insights to offer.

Trace William Cowen121 days ago
Meek Mill
Music

Meek Mill Frustrated With X, Moves to LinkedIn

"I am ready to transition into the business world and showcase my true potential."

Trey Alston125 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Bruno Mars attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 10: Taylor Swift is seen arriving at the 'Late Show with Stephen Colbert Show' on December 10, 2025 in New York, New York.
Music

Bruno Mars Responds to Allegation That He Liked Post Calling Taylor Swift 'Talentless'

The "Die With a Smile" vocalist said Swift has only been "supportive and kind" towards him.

Jaelani Turner-Williams130 days ago
Boosie Badazz
Music

Boosie Badazz Seeks Permission to Go to China for Alleged Diabetes Cure: 'Someone Call My Assistant'

The 43-year-old rapper is seeking a potential diabetes treatment.

Trey Alston143 days ago
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Texas Judge Tosses OnlyFans Model's 'Revenge Porn' Class-Action Lawsuit Against Elon Musk & X
Pop Culture

OnlyFans Model’s ‘Revenge Porn’ Lawsuit Against Elon Musk and X Just Got Shut Down

Judge says the federal ‘revenge porn’ law doesn’t cover commercial OnlyFans content and leans on Section 230 to shield Musk’s X from liability.

Bernadette Giacomazzo147 days ago

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