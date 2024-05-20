NYC Mayor Eric Adams on Whether Diddy Will Have Key to City Taken Back: 'The Team Is Doing an Analysis'

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has addressed the possibility of Diddy having his Key to the City honor taken back following the recent release of surveillance footage showing the Bad Boy Records founder assaulting Cassie in 2016.
During an interview on 1010 WINS, Mayor Adams was asked about the CNN-shared footage and Diddy's subsequent statement. Per Adams, "an analysis" is underway with regards to potentially rescinding the key honor, something that Adams said has never been done in the city's history.
"Well, listen, the action was unacceptable and all of us who looked at the video, we were probably sick to our stomach," Mayor Adams said on Monday, as heard here. "Our team is doing an analysis. We never have taken a key back from anyone but the team is doing an analysis of what the next steps are."
In a separate interview, this time with WPIX, Adams made similar remarks in response to a similar inquiry, adding that a "final determination" would come from his team at some point, though he didn’t specific when, exactly, the public could expect further updates.
"I think all of us were deeply disturbed by watching that chilling video of the young lady being assaulted by him," he said. "The committee and the team, we’ve never rescinded a key before, but we are now sitting down to see what the next steps forward are going to be. … We are taking everything under analysis."
Diddy was given the Key to the City of New York in September 2023, roughly two months before Cassie’s lawsuit. At the time, Adams pointed to Diddy as "the embodiment of the New York City attitude" and called him a "singular, generational talent." Diddy, meanwhile, referred to the moment "an honor" from "the city that molded me."
Last week, footage from a Los Angeles hotel circa 2016 was made public. In it, Diddy can be seen kicking and dragging Cassie, with whom he was previously in a romantic relationship. Diddy, who has previously denied the series of allegations against him, later released a video statement in which he said he was taking "full responsibility" for the actions shown in the widely shared video.
"It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you gotta do that. I was fucked up — I mean, I hit rock bottom — but I make no excuses," Diddy said this weekend. "My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I'm disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, and going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry."