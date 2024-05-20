NYC Mayor Eric Adams on Whether Diddy Will Have Key to City Taken Back: 'The Team Is Doing an Analysis'

Diddy was given the Key to the City of New York in September 2023, roughly two months before Cassie’s lawsuit. At the time, Adams pointed to Diddy as "the embodiment of the New York City attitude" and called him a "singular, generational talent." Diddy, meanwhile, referred to the moment "an honor" from "the city that molded me."

Last week, footage from a Los Angeles hotel circa 2016 was made public. In it, Diddy can be seen kicking and dragging Cassie, with whom he was previously in a romantic relationship. Diddy, who has previously denied the series of allegations against him, later released a video statement in which he said he was taking "full responsibility" for the actions shown in the widely shared video.

"It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you gotta do that. I was fucked up — I mean, I hit rock bottom — but I make no excuses," Diddy said this weekend. "My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I'm disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, and going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry."