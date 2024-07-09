Ab-Soul Says 'Redemption Is Not Off the Table' for Drake After Kendrick Lamar Beef

Ab-Soul says the possibility of "redemption" for Drake is "not off the table" following his charts-busting beef with Kendrick Lamar.
In a series of updates to the platform formerly known as Twitter on Monday, the TDE artist first opened with a scripture-focused reflection before getting more specific. As Ab sees it, what’s key with regards to the 6 God’s possible next moves lies in an understanding of what it means to truly be an MC.
"If Drake is the MC I imagine he can be, redemption is not off the table," Ab said, later pointing out that "MC" is the "key word" in that statement.
However, according to Ab, there was "never a question" as to whether Drake would come out on top on the rap level.
"We could still 'potentially' match 'artistry,'" Ab added in a follow-up tweet, noting that he was "removing my obvious persona/educated bias" in making such an assessment.
This isn’t the first time Ab has spoken candidly about Drake’s artistry. As should have been expected, some were quick to pull up examples of exactly that in response to the aforementioned series of tweets.
In June, Ab-Soul was among the star-stacked lineup for Kendrick’s The Pop Out show at the Kia Forum in Inglewood. Toward the end of the three-hour event, fans at home and those streaming via Prime Video and/or Twitch were treated to a surprise Black Hippy reunion.
Ab’s most recent studio full-length, Herbert, arrived via Top Dawg back in December 2022. Last October, he and fellow TDE signee Jay Rock rolled out their collaborative one-off "Blowfly."
Post-beef, Drake has continued to pop up for features, most recently contributing to a pair of Camila Cabello cuts off the Complex cover star's fourth solo album C,XOXO.