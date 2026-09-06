‘The Butcher’ Andy Williams Hospitalized After Collapsing During Wrestling Match

Andy Williams, the wrestler known as The Butcher and a founding guitarist of Every Time I Die, collapsed during the main event of Enjoy Wrestling's Five-Year Anniversary show Saturday night (Sept. 5) at Mr. Small's Theatre in Millvale, Pennsylvania.

Williams and his tag partner The Blade (Jesse Guilmette) were challenging TME for the tag team championship when, near the end of the match, Williams's legs buckled and he went to the floor. The Blade signaled for assistance and attempted to pull him up, but Williams collapsed a second time and lost consciousness.

"It was towards the end of the match," eyewitness Rich Fann wrote, according to POST Wrestling. "He seemed to be in a bit of dire straits, they went to a finish, and he was a little wobbly. Andy then went down, and Blade helped him up a bit and then tried to get folks to help. Once they saw, both the crew, the paramedics, and the crowd worked in unison. Cleared a path, paid attention to the calls on the mic, and then got him chest compressions, ice, and then the AED. Then they boarded and got him out of there."

Ringside paramedics administered chest compressions and used a defibrillator before Williams was loaded into an ambulance and taken to Allegheny General Hospital, per Fightful. Enjoy Wrestling canceled the rest of the show after he was transported and released the following statement:

”Andy collapsed at the end of his match this evening. Our doctors on staff tended to him immediately, administering CPR until the ambulance arrived. We sent everyone home and are at the hospital now waiting for more information. Thanks to everyone who helped and has reached out.”