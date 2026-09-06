Sports

Wrestler Andy "The Butcher" Williams Dead at 48

He died after collapsing in the middle of a match.

Andy Williams
Image via Adam Gasson/Total Guitar Magazine/Future via Getty Images

Wrestler Andy “The Butcher” Williams is dead at 48 years old.

The wrestler, who was formerly a star for All Elite Wrestling, died after he collapsed on Saturday (Sept. 5) during a show for the independent promotion Enjoy Wrestling in Millvale, Pennsylvania.

"It was towards the end of the match," wrote eyewitness Rich Fann about the situation, according to POST Wrestling. "He seemed to be in a bit of dire straits, they went to a finish, and he was a little wobbly.

“Andy then went down, and Blade helped him up a bit and then tried to get folks to help. Once they saw, both the crew, the paramedics, and the crowd worked in unison. Cleared a path, paid attention to the calls on the mic, and then got him chest compressions, ice, and then the AED. Then they boarded and got him out of there."

According to a statement from Enjoy Wrestling, CPR was administered to Williams until an ambulance arrived. TMZ reported that an official from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner confirmed he died later that night.

Williams’ pro wrestling career spans over a decade, and he started wrestling on the independent circuit for promotions like Smash Wrestling and Progress Wrestling. He made his debut for All Elite Wrestling in 2019 as one half of the tag team duo The Butcher and The Blade. He left AEW in June after his contract expired.

In addition to being a wrestler, Williams previously played guitar for the metalcore band Every Time I Die. He co-founded the band and played with the outfit until it disbanded after a final show in 2021. This year, he’d been playing with a new metalcore group, Atomic Rule.

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