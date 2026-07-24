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Reason
Music

Reason 'Purposefully' Praised Drake Online During Kendrick Lamar Beef to Get Out of TDE Deal

The 'Porches' rapper said that TDE dropped him "fast."

tara mahadevan519 days ago
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Doechii sits at a table, smiling. The room has a yellow wall, and there's a fruit bowl and cup on the table.
Music

Doechii Kicks Off 2025 With Expansive "Denial Is a River" Video

The song itself appears on Doechii's Grammy-nominated 'Alligator Bites Never Heal' project.

Trace William Cowen569 days ago
A person with insect-like features and antennae stands in a field, wearing a golden jacket and pants, with a surreal, artistic style.
Music

SZA Expands Grammy-Winning 'SOS' Album With 'Lana'

Ben Stiller was enlisted in the run-up to the album, which serves as the deluxe version of 2022’s 'SOS.'

Trace William Cowen582 days ago
Ab Soul performing live
Music

Ab-Soul on People 'Pretending to Overlook' Him: 'It’s Unbecoming'

"I put it all on the table," Ab says of his latest album.

Trace William Cowen585 days ago
Doechii
Music

Watch Doechii Deliver a Powerhouse Performance in Her NPR 'Tiny Desk Concert'

She performed songs from her 2024 project 'Alligator Bites Never Heal.'

Trey Alston596 days ago
kendrick in crown
Music

Kendrick Lamar Looks Back on Being Brought to Tears by Dre and Snoop's 2011 Torch Passing: 'Had to Let It Flow'

Kendrick speaks with SZA about the importance of achieving true vulnerability, the first and last time he cried, and more.

Trace William Cowen642 days ago
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Split image. Left: TDE Punch. Center: J. Cole. Right: Diddy.
Music

Punch Recounts Story of J. Cole and Diddy’s 2013 VMAs Afterparty Fight

The infamous scuffle ensued after Diddy allegedly approached Kendrick Lamar about claiming to be "the King of New York" in his "Control" verse.

Alex Ocho678 days ago
doechii-album-cover
Music

Doechii Unleashes Major Label-Debut 'Alligator Bites Never Heal'

The TDE signee dropped her first full-length mixtape since signing with the label.

Jade Gomez694 days ago
Ab-Soul wearing casual sportswear and a Los Angeles cap sits while Drake in a black t-shirt performs on stage holding a microphone
Music

Ab-Soul Says 'Redemption Is Not Off the Table' for Drake After Kendrick Lamar Beef

The Top Dawg signee was among those who performed as part of the stacked lineup for Kendrick's Inglewood show in June.

Trace William Cowen746 days ago
Music

Anthony 'Top Dawg' Tiffith Honored With Watts Street Named After Him

The intersection at Imperial Highway and Central Avenue is now known as Anthony Tiffith T.D.E. Music Square.

Brad Callas873 days ago
Left: Man in plaid shirt over black tee, smiling with peace signs. Right: Man in graphic tee, smiling with a chain necklace
Music

Freddie Gibbs Slams Akademiks in New Schoolboy Q Track: 'I’mma Catch Another Lawsuit'

The years-long mutual disdain between Gibbs and Akademiks appears to be alive and well.

Trace William Cowen876 days ago
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Music

Jay Rock Says Top Dawg Entertainment Compilation Album Is Coming 'At the Top of the Year'

The rapper gave fans hoping for a Black Hippy reunion some positive news.

Alex Ocho944 days ago
Music

Dwight Howard Responds to 50 Cent Saying He and Denzel Washington ‘Thought’ He ‘Was Alright’

50 Cent recently shared a picture of him and Denzel Washington speaking with Howard in 2013 amid news of the former NBA player's sexual assault lawsuit.

Joe Price992 days ago
sza performing live
Music

Punch Says VMAs Issue That Led to Canceled SZA Performance ‘Felt Like, Shut Up and Dribble’

In a new SZA cover story, Punch again addresses the 2023 VMAs, which were originally slated to boast a performance from the 'SOS' artist.

Trace William Cowen1026 days ago

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