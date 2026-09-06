Music

Ice Spice Shows Off New 'Saint' and 'Sinner' Tattoos on the Back of Her Thighs

The risque video has been making the rounds on the internet.

Ice Spice
Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Ice Spice is adding to her collection of ink.

The newly posted tattoos from the rapper read “SAINT SINNER” on the back of her thighs, with the tattoo artist not being identified yet.

The ink adds to a slowly growing body of work on the rapper. In Nov. 2023, she unveiled an ornate Y2K-inspired design on her lower back, captioning the reveal "Y2K! ?/?/24" in what fans read as a hint toward her debut album. Earlier that year, she got the word "Munch" inked in red on the side of her left pinky — a nod to her breakout single "Munch (Feelin' U)"* — along with a red and black butterfly on her left forearm.

In other recent Ice Spice news, the rapper launched her debut fragrance, In Ha Mood, in Ulta late last month.

The fragrance is a Floral Fruity Amber EDP that was developed in partnership with Revlon Fragrances and three expert perfumers: Adriana Medina, Christine Hassan, and Carine Certain Boin.

Its notes include the exclusive Queen Royale Accord, a berry fizz, pear, and wild raspberry blend named after Ice Spice herself. The heart brings majestic rose, plum blossom, and magnolia; the base settles into vanilla absolute, magenta moss, and sensual amber.

Related Stories

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode A5054 -- Pictured: Ice Spice
Music

Ice Spice Reveals Gigantic New Tongue Piercing

The "Thootie" rapper gave fans a peek at the large diamond stud in her Instagram Story.

Jaelani Turner-Williams63 days ago
2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Style

Ice Spice Launches Debut Fragrance 'In Ha Mood' Exclusively at Ulta

The four-time Grammy-nominated rapper's first-ever scent is available online today and hits stores August 23.

Jade Gomez21 days ago
Lyrical Lemonade/YouTube
Music

Ice Spice Clears Up Pregnancy Rumors: 'It Was CGI'

Ice Spice denied that she's expecting after fans zeroed in on a pregnancy-depicting scene in her new video for "Out My Face."

Jaelani Turner-Williams9 days ago

Trending

1
MusicLil Durk's Lawyers Push for Jury to Watch More of Akademiks Interview (UPDATE)
2
Music50 Best Chicago Rappers of All Time, Ranked
3
Pop CultureExclusive: Sydney Sweeney Talks Novig Partnership, New 'Just Sports' Campaign
4
BetsPatriots at Seahawks Odds: Spread, Moneyline, Total, Props for NFL Opener
5
MusicMegan Thee Stallion Says She Was 'Losing' Herself While Dating Klay Thompson
6
MusicKrayzie Bone Denies Layzie Bone's Claims He Was Left in the Dark About Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Tour

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App