Ice Spice Shows Off New 'Saint' and 'Sinner' Tattoos on the Back of Her Thighs

Ice Spice is adding to her collection of ink.

The newly posted tattoos from the rapper read “SAINT SINNER” on the back of her thighs, with the tattoo artist not being identified yet.

The ink adds to a slowly growing body of work on the rapper. In Nov. 2023, she unveiled an ornate Y2K-inspired design on her lower back, captioning the reveal "Y2K! ?/?/24" in what fans read as a hint toward her debut album. Earlier that year, she got the word "Munch" inked in red on the side of her left pinky — a nod to her breakout single "Munch (Feelin' U)"* — along with a red and black butterfly on her left forearm.