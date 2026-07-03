James Fauntleroy

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

snoh-aalegra
Music

Stream Snoh Aalegra's 'Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies' Album f/ Tyler, the Creator and James Fauntleroy

Snoh Aalegra has shared her latest offering, 'Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies,' which includes features from Tyler, the Creator and James Fauntleroy.

tara mahadevan1834 days ago
bey hov
Music

Here's the Demo Version of What Would Become Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s “Part II (On the Run)”

James Fauntleroy, who shared the demo, is credited as a co-writer on "Part II (On the Run)."

tara mahadevan2439 days ago
Justin Timberlake
Music

Justin Timberlake on Collaborating With Drake Again: 'We’ve Talked About It a Lot'

Justin Timberlake's recent comments and a studio session he posted on IG may be more related than they appear.

Frazier Tharpe2936 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Music

Interview: SZA Talks Her Upcoming Projects at Bonnaroo 2015

The TDE singer-songwriter wrapped her set at Bonnaroo to talk with us about her upcoming EP and album.

Ross Scarano4051 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Drake ft. James Fauntleroy - "Girls Love Beyonce (YOGI Refix)"

Before Drake went into full Nothing Was The Same promo mode, he dropped the obvious "Girls Love Beyonce." Obvious in the sense that DUH, OF COURSE GIR

khrisd4501 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App