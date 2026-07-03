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Get your flight suit ready because we got Spitta, Ski, and a gang of other collaborators to tell us how the new LP came together.Insanul Ahmed
Ski Beatz talks about working with Jay-Z, Camp Lo, and others.Insanul Ahmed
Music
The-Dream's New Album 'Love/Hate II': Tracklist, Features, Producers and Everything You Need to Know
The sequel to this R&B icon's classic debut is finally here! With features from Usher, Pusha T, Kelly Rowland, T.I., and Pharrell.Brendan Frederick
From DJ Premier (who worked on 'Reasonable Doubt') to Kanye West (who helmed 'The Blueprint') here are the producers who have brought out the best in Hov.Al Shipley