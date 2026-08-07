Drake Gifts Former 'Degrassi' Co-Star $50,000 at Toronto Giveaway Event

Drake's annual Strong Women, Stronger Drinks event doubled as a reunion with a familiar face when the rapper handed his former Degrassi co-star Andrea Lewis $50,000 on stage at Casa Loma Mansion in Toronto.

The invite-only gathering brought together women entrepreneurs, creators, and influencers for an evening that saw Drake distribute more than $1 million in cash and luxury prizes. Every attendee walked away with a $1,000 cash welcome gift. Ten women received $50,000 each, six received $100,000 each, and raffle prizes included BMWs, Mercedes-Benz G-Class vehicles, and Birkin bags.

Setting the tone from the stage, Drake told the crowd: "What we've done is sent out an invite list. All of you who are doing incredible things in your respective fields. Whether you're grinding or ascending to the moon, or somewhere in between. We hope that you can be social, talk to each other, learn from each other, and we have an incredible evening for you."