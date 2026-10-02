Drake Financing the Return of K-Os as Toronto Rapper Prepares First Album in Over 10 Years

Drake has never shied away from paying homage to the artists who have inspired him over the years, and that includes Toronto rapper and singer K-Os.

On Friday (October 2), K-Os (real name Kevin Brereton) took to Instagram to announce the release of new single "Guns & Roses," which his longtime fans might find a little nostalgic as it has a very similar sound to that of Joyful Rebellion, his acclaimed 2004 album.

The post's caption noted that the three-time Juno Award winner is gearing up to release his first full-length album since 2015's Can't Fly Without Gravity. According to K-Os, the project will be financed by Drake and managed by Matte Babel, Chief Brand Officer at DreamCrew — the management company and entertainment group co-founded by Drizzy.