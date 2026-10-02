Music

Drake Financing the Return of K-Os as Toronto Rapper Prepares First Album in Over 10 Years

The 6 God has been a longtime fan of the "Crabbuckit" rapper, who has previewed his forthcoming album with the release of new single "Guns & Roses."

(L-R) Drake and K-Os.
Robert Kamau/GC Images | Jeremy Chan/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • K-Os released "Guns & Roses," a nostalgic return to the sound of his acclaimed 2004 album Joyful Rebellion.
  • The Toronto artist says Drake will finance his first full-length album since 2015's Can’t Fly Without Gravity, with DreamCrew executive Matte Babel managing the project.
  • Drake and K-Os' relationship stretches back nearly two decades and previously produced the unreleased collaboration "Faith."

Drake has never shied away from paying homage to the artists who have inspired him over the years, and that includes Toronto rapper and singer K-Os.

On Friday (October 2), K-Os (real name Kevin Brereton) took to Instagram to announce the release of new single "Guns & Roses," which his longtime fans might find a little nostalgic as it has a very similar sound to that of Joyful Rebellion, his acclaimed 2004 album.

The post's caption noted that the three-time Juno Award winner is gearing up to release his first full-length album since 2015's Can't Fly Without Gravity. According to K-Os, the project will be financed by Drake and managed by Matte Babel, Chief Brand Officer at DreamCrew — the management company and entertainment group co-founded by Drizzy.

Drake and K-Os' relationship dates back almost two decades to when the 6 God was beginning his transition from acting to rapping. Growing up a fan of the "Crabbuckit" hitmaker, Drizzy, who at the time was in his early twenties, reached out to K-Os, sending him numerous tracks with the intention of securing a collaboration.

The two would eventually team up on the track "Faith," an unreleased cut that would land on K-Os Presents: The Anchorman Mixtape in 2011, before being reworked by J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League and presented as a part two.

Listen to "Guns & Roses" below:

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