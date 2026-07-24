Featured
From Killer Mike's big win followed by a questionably timed arrest to Jay-Z using his acceptance speech to deliver a pointed message, here are some of our staff picks for standout moments of the night, for better or worse.Ecleen Luzmila Caraballo
In preparation for Grammys weekend, producer Deputy spoke to Complex about producing Victoria Monet's "On My Mama," and his upcoming collaborations with Rihanna, Selena Gomez, and more.Jessica Mckinney
Victoria Monét spoke to Complex about <i>Jaguar II</i>, motherhood, why she wants to work with Drake, and more.Jessica Mckinney
Pop Culture
'Some Cut' Challenge Choreographer Ysabelle Capitulé Breaks Down Moves Behind the Accidental TikTok Craze
During a recent interview with Complex, the Bay Area choreographer spoke about the viral TikTok dance craze and says it wasn't meant to be a challenge.Dayna Haffenden