Victoria Monet

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US singer Victoria Monet attends the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on June 21, 2025.
Music

Victoria Monét Recalls Music Executive Telling Her Career Would ‘Slow Down’ After Having a Child

The singer said the presentation "felt like an encouragement to get an abortion."

Jaelani Turner-Williams366 days ago
Keke Palmer speaks onstage during the 2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture presented by Coca-Cola - Day 3 at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Pop Culture

Keke Palmer Seemingly Shades Her 'Scream Queens' Co-Stars

The prolific entertainer has previously expressed discontent with her experience on the 'Scream Queens' set.

Alex Gonzalez367 days ago
Beyoncé in black leather attire and sunglasses. Onstage, she performs next to a dancer in a sparkly outfit and high boots
Music

Beyoncé Shows Love for Teyana Taylor and Victoria Monét’s BET Awards Performance of "Bad Girl"

The public co-sign left Monét feeling "unwell" and "gagged."

Trace William Cowen753 days ago
Ice Spice poses on the red carpet wearing a sheer black outfit and holding up peace signs at a music awards event
Music

Watch Lauryn Hill, Will Smith, and Ice Spice Perform at the 2024 BET Awards

Sexyy Red, Childish Gambino, and Latto also performed.

tara mahadevan755 days ago
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Megan Thee Stallion poses on all fours in front of a giant cracked egg, covered in a liquid resembling yolk
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Enters New Era With 'Megan' Album f/ GloRilla, UGK, and More

Earlier this year, Megan inked a WMG distribution deal that notably allowed her the privilege of retaining her independent artist status.

Trace William Cowen758 days ago
Taraji P. Henson in a sequined gown and Megan Thee Stallion in a form-fitting bodysuit at separate public events
Music

Taraji P. Henson Is 'Proud' of Megan Thee Stallion for Being 'Able to Withstand All the Adversity and Rise Above It'

Henson continues to champion the Houston rapper four years after making a cameo in the "Body" music video.

Jaelani Turner-Williams758 days ago
Music

Victoria Monét Fires Employee for Accidentally Liking Post During JT and GloRilla Feud With Singer's Account

The Grammy-winning singer wanted nothing to do with the beef between JT and Glo.

Jaelani Turner-Williams840 days ago
Music

Beyoncé Held a Grammys Meet and Greet With Your Favorite Artists

Stars like Olivia Rodrigo, Karol G, Dua Lipa, Victoria Monét, and more lined up for photo-ops with the 32-time Grammy-winner.

Jaelani Turner-Williams901 days ago
Music

Coachella Ticket Sales Are Reportedly Historically Slow and People Have Theories Why (UPDATE)

Headliners for the 2024 iteration of the music festival are Tyler, the Creator, Doja Cat, Lana Del Rey, and No Doubt.

Jaelani Turner-Williams912 days ago
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Music

Adele on SZA's Grammy Nominations: 'I Imagine She’ll Win All of Them'

Adele thinks the 'SOS' singer-songwriter will win big at the 66th Grammy Awards.

Jaelani Turner-Williams961 days ago
Style

See What Ice Spice, Megan Thee Stallion, Justin Bieber, and More Wore for Halloween 2023

Check out a roundup of this year's celebrity costumes, including Kourtney Kardashian as Kim Kardashian and North West as Kanye's 'Graduation' bear mascot.

tara mahadevan999 days ago
Victoria Monét attends Billboard Women In Music 2018
Music

Victoria Monét Gives Birth to Baby Girl, Hazel: 'Mommy and Daddy Love You So Much'

The singer took to Instagram on Friday where she revealed that she and her boyfriend, John Gaines, have welcomed a baby girl into the world.

Xavier Hamilton1974 days ago

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