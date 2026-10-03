Yung Miami Wants to 'Prove Everybody Wrong' as She Announces Debut Solo Album

The Southern rap-rooted project follows "Spend Dat," her biggest solo hit, and reportedly features Quavo, G Herbo, Lil Baby, Kodak Black, Shenseea and Vybz Kartel.

She launched the rollout with "F You," produced by London On Da Track, and the J White-produced "2008," which arrived with a music video.

Yung Miami has officially entered her solo album era, and she is ready to prove all the naysayers wrong. On Friday (October 2), the former City Girls rapper announced that her debut solo project, Watch Dis, will arrive October 23, with pre-orders available now. She kicked off the rollout by releasing two new singles: "F You," produced by London On Da Track; and the J White-produced "2008," which also received a music video.

Rather than slowly building toward the album, Miami said dropping two records and a visual simultaneously was her way of showing confidence in the music. "They counted me out, and I heard every bit of it. I could've come back with one song and played it safe, but why?" she said. "I got the music and the visuals, so I'm dropping two singles and a video in one day." "F You" finds Miami flipping Yo Gotti and Meek Mill's song of the same name while reflecting on everything she's overcome. "Fuck ya, if you ain't never made it out the mud I cant trust ya," she raps. "Went and made some millions for the pain and the suffering." Meanwhile, "2008" reconnects her with J White, who also produced her breakout solo hit "Spend Dat," and taps into the sound of Southern rap from that era.

Miami further explained the significance of Watch Dis on X, describing the album as a personal statement after being doubted throughout her career. "This album is personal. This is me betting on ME," she wrote. "I've been counted out before... I know what that feels like. But I also know what it feels like to prove everybody wrong."