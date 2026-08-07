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Drake Partners With Stake to Give Away Over $1 Million on Upcoming Livestream

The rapper and his favorite crypto gambling site are teaming up once again.

Drake.
Simone Joyner/Getty Images for ABA

Key Takeaways

  • Drake is partnering again with crypto casino Stake for a livestream on his Kick account on Saturday, August 8 at 9 P.M. ET, where they plan to give away over $1 million.
  • The announcement follows Drake’s third annual Strong Women, Stronger Drinks event in Toronto, where he gifted 10 women $50,000 each plus luxury vehicles like a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, and gave every attendee $1,000 in cash.
  • Drake says the event was inspired by the late-2000s Toronto gathering What Women Want, created by marketer Shannae Ingleton Smith, where men could only attend if they were working the event.

Drake is once again teaming up with online crypto casino Stake to continue his recent streak of big giveaways — except now he’s upping the stakes to seven figures.

On Thursday (August 6), Stake announced it would be teaming up with Drizzy to give away "over $1,000,000” during a livestream on Saturday (August 8) at 9 P.M. ET, via the rapper’s Kick account.

The announcement came just two days after Drizzy held his third annual Strong Women, Stronger Drinks event at Casa Loma in Toronto on Tuesday (August 4).

At that event, Drake surprised 10 attendees with $50,000 each, for a total payout of $500,000 in cash and luxury vehicles, including a Mercedes Benz G-Wagon. Every woman in attendance received $1,000 cash.

The origins of Strong Women, Stronger Drinks goes back to an event that the Iceman rapper attended around 2008, called What Women Want. That event, along with its affiliated social network, were created by Toronto marketing professional Shannae Ingleton Smith.

"It was essentially women gathering to network, to socialize. To be a man at the event, you had to work," Drake explained. “I always loved that aspect of it. We would show up and work the event because that’s what the event was about."

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