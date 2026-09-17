Drake Shows Off Cars He Bought Women at ‘Strong Women, Stronger Drinks’ Event

Drake gave viewers a look at the cars he bought for attendees at the third annual “Strong Women, Stronger Drinks” event.

Drake’s FOMO short film included a segment where the rapper provides a breakdown of the cars that the women received, which include a Mercedes-Benz S-Class, G-Class, Range Rover, Porsche, and more.

“A girl named Lisa might have won this, but we’re not leasing, honestly,” Drake explained. “Everything’s zero miles.”

Check it all out below. Because Drizzy has taken FOMO down, please enjoy this version from Kai Cenat’s Twitch stream.