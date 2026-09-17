Music

Drake Shows Off Cars He Bought Women at ‘Strong Women, Stronger Drinks’ Event

The rapper certainly spared no expense at last month's event in Toronto.

Drake performs live on stage during day two of Wireless Festival 2025.
Simone Joyner/Getty for ABA

Drake gave viewers a look at the cars he bought for attendees at the third annual “Strong Women, Stronger Drinks” event.

Drake’s FOMO short film included a segment where the rapper provides a breakdown of the cars that the women received, which include a Mercedes-Benz S-Class, G-Class, Range Rover, Porsche, and more.

“A girl named Lisa might have won this, but we’re not leasing, honestly,” Drake explained. “Everything’s zero miles.”

Check it all out below. Because Drizzy has taken FOMO down, please enjoy this version from Kai Cenat’s Twitch stream.

Drake hosted the “Strong Women, Stronger Drinks” event at the Casa Loma mansion in Toronto last month. TMZ reported that the rapper spent more than $1 million on prizes, which included 10 women who received $50,000, while another six were given $100,000. In addition to the cash, as seen above, new cars were among the prizes for attendees, including a Mercedes Benz G-Wagon.

Drake got the mic at one point and explained that “Strong Women, Stronger Drinks” was inspired by a networking event in the 2000s called “What Women Want,” created by Shannae Ingleton.

“It was essentially women gathering to network, to socialize and to be a man at the event, you had to work. I always loved that aspect of it,” he remembered. “We would show up and work the event because that’s what the event was about.”

Drake’s FOMO short film dropped on Tuesday (Sept. 15), giving fans quite a few surprises, including the long-speculated remix of Ella Langley’s huge hit “Choosin’ Texas,” a goth makeover with the help of Pinkchyu, and a bunch of cameos.

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