Drake Posts Meme Teasing Everyone Waiting for Him to React to Disses From Kendrick Lamar, ASAP Rocky, and More

Drake could have a diss track in the tuck for some of his rap rivals.
Shortly after the release of Metro Boomin and Future's new album We Still Don't Trust You, the 6 God seemingly responded to new disses on the LP with a meme shared to his Instagram Stories.
"Never give up. You may be closer than you think," the meme reads, above a cartoon image of two men chipping away at a diamond mine. The man on top continues his quest for diamonds, while the man beneath him gives up inches before finally reaching the jewels. Text on top of the diamonds reads "a reaction," which prompted fans believe that the message was for ASAP Rocky, J. Cole, The Weeknd, Future, and everyone coming for him on new tracks in the Don't Trust You series.
This saga kicked off when Kendrick Lamar took a shot at Drake and J. Cole on "Like That" from We Don't Trust You, which led to Cole making his own diss track before apologizing and removing it from streamers.
On "All to Myself," The Weeknd seemed to express gratitude for not signing to Drake's record label, OVO Sound, in his early career.
"They could never diss my brothers, baby / When they got leaks in they operation / I thank God that I never signed my life away," The Idol star sang on the track.
Although ASAP Rocky and Drake were once cool, even collaborating on 2013 single "F**kin Problems," Flacko turned up the heat on "Show of Hands," alleging that he was previously intimate with Sophie Brussaux, the mother of Drake's son Adonis.
"N****s in they feelings over women, what, you hurt or somethin'? / I smash before you birthed, son, Flacko hit it first, son / Still don' trust you, it's always us, never them," Rocky rapped in his fiery verse.
We Still Don't Trust You cut "Red Leather" features J. Cole connecting with Future and Metro, despite him and Drake concluding their joint tour earlier this month. On X, a Dreamville fan page claimed that the feature had been submitted "for a while," meaning it was possibly recorded before the recent feuds with Drake kicked off.
Drake has subtly responded to the heat multiple times and in multiple different ways, including using Vybz Kartel easter eggs, and it's speculated that a scathing diss could drop any day now, as claimed by Joe Budden.
"I have it on good information that both sides went in the booth and came out," Budden said on his podcast. "And what I'm hearing about both sides is that it's nuclear. It's up-up. I'm hearing this from people that can rap. So I want to come in here and say that speculation time is over. Debate time is over."
Hopefully it's just a matter of time before we hear this lethal response.