Drake Posts Meme Teasing Everyone Waiting for Him to React to Disses From Kendrick Lamar, ASAP Rocky, and More

Drake could have a diss track in the tuck for some of his rap rivals.

Shortly after the release of Metro Boomin and Future's new album We Still Don't Trust You, the 6 God seemingly responded to new disses on the LP with a meme shared to his Instagram Stories.

"Never give up. You may be closer than you think," the meme reads, above a cartoon image of two men chipping away at a diamond mine. The man on top continues his quest for diamonds, while the man beneath him gives up inches before finally reaching the jewels. Text on top of the diamonds reads "a reaction," which prompted fans believe that the message was for ASAP Rocky, J. Cole, The Weeknd, Future, and everyone coming for him on new tracks in the Don't Trust You series.

This saga kicked off when Kendrick Lamar took a shot at Drake and J. Cole on "Like That" from We Don't Trust You, which led to Cole making his own diss track before apologizing and removing it from streamers.