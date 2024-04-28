Here Are the First Week Numbers for Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department'

To absolutely no one's surprise,Taylor Swift's new albumThe Tortured Poets Department opened with an absolutely monster week.

Making its debut on the Billboard 200 one week after release, immediately soared to No. 1 on the chart with a huge 2.61 million equivalent album units earned, per Billboard. With 891.3 million official streams, the numbers mark the largest streaming week for an album ever, along with being Swift's second-largest debut week. Accompanying Tortured was surprise album, The Anthology, making Swift's latest release a double album.

Altogether, TTPD also becomes Swift's fourteenth chart-topper, following Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, Reputation, Lover, Folklore, Evermore, Fearless (Taylor's Version), Red (Taylor's Version), Midnights, Speak Now (Taylor's Version) and 1989 (Taylor's Version).

Despite the huge week, the biggest U.S. sales week for an album is still held by Adele for her 2015 album, 25.

Although Swift going No. 1 yet again might come as no surprise to diehard Swifties, the musician seemed surprised, tweeting "What do you MEAN," in response to the news.

She followed the post with a message about the support she's received and her excitement to return to stages on the next leg of The Eras Tour, scheduled to resume May 9th in Nanterre, France.

"My mind is blown. I’m completely floored by the love you’ve shown this album. 2.6 million ARE YOU ACTUALLY SERIOUS??" Swift wrote. "Thank you for listening, streaming, and welcoming Tortured Poets into your life. Feeling completely overwhelmed. I was already so fired up to get back to the tour but you doing THIS?? May 9th can’t come soon enough."