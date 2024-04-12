ASAP Rocky's Verse on Future and Metro Boomin’s "Show of Hands" Has Fans Convinced He’s Dissing Drake

Within minutes of the song hitting streaming services, studious listeners started highlighting some choice lyrics from the verse. Ensuing speculation has centered on the possibility that Drake’s well-documented Rihanna issues, which date back to at least 2009, could be the impetus for Rocky's latest feature. Rocky and Rihanna, of course, have now been together for some time. The undeniable power couple has two children.

Key here is Rocky's boast against those who "swear they bitch the baddest," with the Testing artist pointing out that he "bagged the worst one." From there, Rocky mocks an unspecified target by bragging that he "hit it first." The subsequent couplet about an unnamed artist whose "latest shit" merely "came and went," meanwhile, has been speculated to be a dig at the "Summer Games" sequel denier's 2023 album For All the Dogs.

Call up Pluto, Metro, should've put me on the first one

N***as swear they bitch the baddest, I just bagged the worst one

N***as in they feelings over women, what, you hurt or somethin'?

I smash before you birthed, son, Flacko hit it first, son

Still don' trust you, it's always us, never them

Heard you dropped your latest shit

Funny how it just came and went

While the bulk of the focus amid the widespread speculation has zeroed in on Rihanna, some have also brought up Sophie Brussaux, who shares a son with Drake, into the equation by speculatively pointing to past coverage of her pregnancy from TMZ. As with all such speculation, however, none of these posited lyrical meanings have been confirmed, nor are they likely to be.

Rocky closes out his "Show of Hands" verse with another line that could be taken as a Drake diss, with Flacko taking pride in his ability to reside "rent-free" in someone's head.

First of the month, I'm livin' in your head rent-free

Last year's Dogs saw the 6 God being made the subject of similar speculation of his own thanks to "Fear of Heights," which opens with a claim of not being "still hung up on" a past romantic partner. At the time, fans were quick to link the track to Rihanna, thanks in part to its presumed Anti references and mockery of "that man" who's "still with you."