Bhad Bhabie Says She Dissolved Her Fillers: ‘Stop Doing It Unless You Absolutely Need It'

At only 13-year-old, Bregoli became a viral sensation after a 2016 appearance on Dr. Phil where she coined the catchphrase, “Cash me outside, how ‘bout that?”

"People who are nurses and doctors and therapists and lawyers, do you think if people went back and looked at them when they were 13 and 14 and judged them off that time that they would have that job and be held so high?” she told People in an interview published in February.

"They're kids, they're teenagers. But mine happened to be broadcasted all over the internet, all over public television. I wish more people knew my story and really understood the things that made me who I am, and that they wouldn't just look at a certain time of my life and expect me to be that person forever, especially when I was so young,” she added.

Fillers aren’t the only thing Bregoli is ready to move on from. Her newly found fame on Dr. Phil inspired a short-lived rap career where she adopted the Bhad Bhabie moniker.

Bregoli also told People that she wants to do more acting and believes she’s done with music, saying, "I don't think that's my party."

As for what the future holds, Bregoli is leaving the door open to different possibilities.

"I was never really the type of person to sit and think about, 'Oh, where will I be in five years?'" she said. "Everything kind of just would happen so quickly, and it was just kind of like a go with the flow type of lifestyle."

"Really, if I wanted to, I could retire right now and be a mom and never come out the house," Bregoli added. "But I know that I still have more in me, and I feel like I have more to do. I'm still in the middle of figuring out what that is exactly, but I want to make sure whatever I do this time is definitely something that I'm really into and passionate about."