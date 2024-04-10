Every Drake Subliminal, Cryptic IG Caption, and Speech Since “Like That” Dropped

Drake once rapped , “I waited four days, nigga, where y’all at?” Well, now it’s been 19 days since Kendrick Lamar’s “Like That” verse dropped, and The Boy has yet to respond with a diss track of his own, but he has been dropping a lot of subliminal breadcrumbs that suggest his return fire might be imminent.

Future and Metro Boomin’s next album We Still Don’t Trust You arrives this Friday, which could potentially contain more smoke for the Toronto rapper. But will Drake respond first? Joe Budden says he has “good information” that both Drake and Kendrick have “nuclear ” response tracks ready to go, and it seems they could drop at any time. But so far, Drake has kept his responses to subliminals and sneaky IG captions. As we anxiously anticipate the next round of this epic battle, here’s a timeline of what Drake has been up to since “Like That” dropped.