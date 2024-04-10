Every Drake Subliminal, Cryptic IG Caption, and Speech Since “Like That” Dropped

Drake hasn’t responded with a diss song since “Like That” dropped, but he has been doing a lot of talking through subliminals, IG captions, and speeches. Here’s a timeline of them all.

Apr 10, 2024
Drake once rapped, “I waited four days, nigga, where y’all at?” Well, now it’s been 19 days since Kendrick Lamar’s “Like That” verse dropped, and The Boy has yet to respond with a diss track of his own, but he has been dropping a lot of subliminal breadcrumbs that suggest his return fire might be imminent. 

Future and Metro Boomin’s next album We Still Don’t Trust You arrives this Friday, which could potentially contain more smoke for the Toronto rapper. But will Drake respond first? Joe Budden says he has “good information” that both Drake and Kendrick have “nuclear” response tracks ready to go, and it seems they could drop at any time. But so far, Drake has kept his responses to subliminals and sneaky IG captions. As we anxiously anticipate the next round of this epic battle, here’s a timeline of what Drake has been up to since “Like That” dropped.

March 23: Drake displays visuals of Princess Diana on tour

The day after We Don’t Trust You dropped, Drake had a show in Florida, where he displayed visuals of Princess Diana on stage while he was performing. Many speculated that this was in reference to Future and Metro’s song “Magic Don Juan (Princess Diana),” which also played into rumors that Drake and Future were beefing over a woman who went by the same nickname (although Metro downplayed those claims on social media).

March 24: Drake comments on the feud during concert: “I’m 10 f*cking toes down”

During another show in Florida the next night, Drake had Lil Durk and his OVO crew enter the arena while Future’s song “My Savages” played in the background, which seemed to be a subtle jab at his friend-turned-foe. He also allegedly invited Rick Ross’ ex Cristina Mackey to this stop, strengthening theories that Drake and Ross have had a falling out. Drake also addressed the feud with Kendrick, Future, and Metro onstage, saying, "A lot of people are asking me how I’m feeling. I’mma let you know how I’m feeling. Listen, the way I’m feeling is the same way I want you to walk out of here feeling tonight about your fucking self. Because you know how I’m feeling? I got my fucking head up high, my back straight, I’m 10 fucking toes down in Florida or anywhere else I go, and I know that no matter what there’s not a nigga on this Earth that could ever fuck with me in my life. And that’s how I want you to walk outta here tonight." This remains the most direct comment that Drake has made about “Like That” since it dropped.

March 24: Drake quotes Nav lyrics in caption after Instagram unfollowing

March 28: Drake makes another subliminal IG caption that insinuates he’s going to “war”

March 29: Drake says he’s “down to make it worse” in his next Instagram post

April 2: Drake shares an Instagram Story of himself in the studio

The day after it was announced that “Like That” went No. 1, Drake finally shared an Instagram Story of a studio, which included a Vybez Kartel shirt draped over the microphone. Drake might have just posted this shirt to show support for the dancehall singer who recently had his murder conviction appealed, or it could be a way to send a cryptic message in reference to Kartel separating himself from the pack of  major dancehall factions at the time. Since this is the first (and only) studio image that Drake has shared since “Like That” dropped, it could be a signal that he’s getting ready to respond to his foes through music.

April 6: Drake shares an image of an NBA championship trophy and notebook in a locker room

In the most dramatic (and Drake-y)post yet, he shared a picture of an NBA championship trophy, composition notebook, and Sharpie in what appears to be a gym locker room on his Instagram Story. The image could be an  homage to the cover art of his The Best in the World pack that he dropped in 2019, which included the explosive “Omerta” that featured several subliminal disses towards Pusha-T. Or it could be a reference to the championship mentality that he’s in right now as he locks in for impending rap warfare.

