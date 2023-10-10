Clip Shows Drake’s Son Adonis Painting Another Masterpiece While Listening to “Controlla”

Adonis takes after his mama.
The almost 6-year-old’s drawing skills are already famous, having created the artwork for his father Drake’s latest album, For All the Dogs. Now, Adonis is once again showing off his skills in a new video, where he’s painting a person on a huge canvas with black paint while listening to Drizzy’s 2016 Views single “Controlla.”
Though the clip's origin is unclear, The Shade Room shared it Tuesday.
In late August, Drake revealed Adonis’ For All the Dogs cover art on Instagram. Adonis has had a prominent place in the 6 God’s album rollout, also being front and center in the video for “8AM in Charlotte.”
Adonis’ birthday is just around the corner; on Oct. 11, he’ll turn 6 years old. His mother Sophie Brussaux hinted at her kid’s special day on her IG Stories, posting a photo of her pregnant, alongside the caption, “6 years ago…”
Brussaux also paints and has an IG page dedicated to her art, @sophieknowsart.