Future and Metro Boomin Finally Unleash 'We Don't Trust You,' Their First of Two Collaborative Albums

Future and Metro Boomin fans finally got their wish.

After months of anticipation, the ATL heavy-hitters returned Thursday night with We Don’t Trust You, marking the first official collaborative album between the rapper and mega-producer. Metro teased the effort back in 2023, after he released the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack.

“Now that Spider-Man is out and people are loving and resonating with it, my focus can go to what me and Pluto got coming out,” he told Complex at the time. “I’m not doing anything until that gets done.”

Fast-forward to March 8 when Metro shared a cinematic album trailer announcing the project’s release date.

“Great things come to those who wait,” he captioned the video, which showed him and Hendrix cruising through the desert in a pair of Rolls-Royces.