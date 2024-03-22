Future and Metro Boomin Finally Unleash 'We Don't Trust You,' Their First of Two Collaborative Albums

Future and Metro Boomin fans finally got their wish.
After months of anticipation, the ATL heavy-hitters returned Thursday night with We Don’t Trust You, marking the first official collaborative album between the rapper and mega-producer. Metro teased the effort back in 2023, after he released the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack.
“Now that Spider-Man is out and people are loving and resonating with it, my focus can go to what me and Pluto got coming out,” he told Complex at the time. “I’m not doing anything until that gets done.”
Fast-forward to March 8 when Metro shared a cinematic album trailer announcing the project’s release date.
“Great things come to those who wait,” he captioned the video, which showed him and Hendrix cruising through the desert in a pair of Rolls-Royces.
“There’s a lot of fuckin’ garbage ass rappers out here, running around,” the late Prodigy says in the clip's voiceover. “These n***as ain’t supposed to be rapping, son. This game is meant for a select, simple few. A select few, man. And that’s what it is today, man, I don’t give a fuck, ain’t nothin’ changed.”
Though this is their first official coheadlining release, Metro—a three-time Grammy nominee—was a massive part of three-time Grammy-winner Future's classic 2014-2016 run, contributing significantly to Dirty Sprite 2, What a Time to Be Alive, Purple Reign, Honest, Monster, and a bit of Evol. Their work together went dormant for a stretch of years, with 30-year-old Metro contributing zero beats on 40-year-old Future's last five full-lengths—Wrld on Drugs with Juice WRLD, The Wizrd, High Off Life, Pluto x Baby Pluto with Lil Uzi Vert, and I Never Liked You. Future was missing from Metro's debut album, 2018's Not All Heroes Wear Capes, but showed up in a big way for the December 2022 follow-up Heroes & Villains, doing four tracks, a number only matched by Metro's many-time collaborators 21 Savage and Travis Scott.
Metro recently revealed that We Don’t Trust You is just one of two joint albums he and Future have in store.
“Two LPs’ worth of Metro’s sinister cinematic soundscapes and Future’s irresistible demon musicality,” read a press release. “These projects are a culmination of rap’s most fruitful partnership.”
The second album effort is expected to arrive on April 12.
While we wait for more info on album No. 2, you can stream We Don’t Trust You on Spotify, Apple Music, and all major platforms.